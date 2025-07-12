Simplicity meets royalty at Lazeez Affaire

There’s something truly irresistible about digging into a hearty Hyderabadi meal — the rich aromas, bold spices, and timeless recipes bring comfort and celebration to every bite. And now, Lazeez Affaire in Jubilee Hills is here to offer just that: a culinary journey rooted in royal flavours, nostalgic indulgence, and authentic Indian soul food.

Set against a regal backdrop that enhances the entire dining experience, Lazeez Affaire is not just a restaurant, it’s a revival of the classics. CE caught up with Yash Trivedi and Kush Trivedi, directors of Innato Hospitality Pvt Ltd, to learn more about what makes this place special.

Excerpts

What sets Lazeez Affaire apart?

Yash: At Lazeez Affaire, we’re all about going back to the golden days when Indian food was celebrated for its simplicity and soulfulness. No fusion, no gimmicks, no drama, just food that’s made the way it’s supposed to be. Every dish is prepared with heart, preserving traditional techniques and flavours.

What kind of food can diners expect?

Kush: We’re a premium North Indian restaurant offering signature dishes like Tamatar Shorba, Murgh Lazeez Kebab, Bhatti ka Paneer, Butter Chicken, Mutton Rogan Josh, and Rajasthani Laal Maas. We also have a dedicated Hyderabadi menu with regional gems like Mutton Marag, Shahi Dum Aloo, Patthar ka Gosht, Shaadi ka Laal Chicken, and Anday ka Khagina. One dish that’s become a crowd favourite is our Dal Lazeez, our unique twist on the classic Dal Makhani, it’s something people keep coming back for.