Simplicity meets royalty at Lazeez Affaire

There’s something truly irresistible about digging into a hearty Hyderabadi meal — the rich aromas, bold spices, and timeless recipes bring comfort and celebration to every bite. And now, Lazeez Affaire in Jubilee Hills is here to offer just that: a culinary journey rooted in royal flavours, nostalgic indulgence, and authentic Indian soul food.
Set against a regal backdrop that enhances the entire dining experience, Lazeez Affaire is not just a restaurant, it’s a revival of the classics. CE caught up with Yash Trivedi and Kush Trivedi, directors of Innato Hospitality Pvt Ltd, to learn more about what makes this place special.
Excerpts
What sets Lazeez Affaire apart?
Yash: At Lazeez Affaire, we’re all about going back to the golden days when Indian food was celebrated for its simplicity and soulfulness. No fusion, no gimmicks, no drama, just food that’s made the way it’s supposed to be. Every dish is prepared with heart, preserving traditional techniques and flavours.
What kind of food can diners expect?
Kush: We’re a premium North Indian restaurant offering signature dishes like Tamatar Shorba, Murgh Lazeez Kebab, Bhatti ka Paneer, Butter Chicken, Mutton Rogan Josh, and Rajasthani Laal Maas. We also have a dedicated Hyderabadi menu with regional gems like Mutton Marag, Shahi Dum Aloo, Patthar ka Gosht, Shaadi ka Laal Chicken, and Anday ka Khagina. One dish that’s become a crowd favourite is our Dal Lazeez, our unique twist on the classic Dal Makhani, it’s something people keep coming back for.
Is the menu exclusively Indian?
Kush: Absolutely. We’re committed to staying true to the roots of Indian cuisine, especially dishes that have stood the test of time. There’s no continental on the menu, just a focused, well-curated selection of North Indian and iconic Hyderabadi fare.
Will the menu evolve over time?
Yash: Yes, but thoughtfully. The core menu will stay consistent for a while because our guests love exploring different sections of it with each visit. That said, we plan to refresh around 30% of the menu every quarter, adding more dishes from across North India and, of course, our very own Hyderabad.
Any plans for expansion?
Kush: Not at the moment. Right now, our goal is to perfect what we’ve started. We’re on a mission to bring back forgotten flavours in a world dominated by fusion. Our focus is to ensure every guest walks out with a full heart and a fuller stomach.