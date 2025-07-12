Spurious toddy death toll rises to six, Balanagar excise SHO suspended

HYDERABAD: The death toll in the Kukatpally adulterated toddy incident increased to six on Friday, prompting the Excise department to suspend Balanagar Excise Station House Officer (SHO) D Venukumar for alleged dereliction of duty. The department also arrested accused Satyam Goud as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the Kukatpally police, on Friday morning, 70-year-old Chakali Pedda Gangaram, a resident of Addagutta, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, increasing the death toll to six.

So far, 53 people have fallen ill after consuming the spurious toddy. Of them, 35 are undergoing treatment at NIMS and 18 at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, said Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Speaking to the media, he said that five patients will be discharged on Saturday. According to the NIMS superintendent, nine patients are on dialysis.

Of the 18 patients at Gandhi Hospital, four are on dialysis due to kidney complications. The remaining 14 patients are reported stable.

Earlier on Thursday, the Excise department had formed five special teams to inspect toddy shops in Hydernagar, HMT Colony, Sardar Patel Nagar, and Bhagyanagar, all under the Balanagar Excise station jurisdiction.

Seven toddy shops have been sealed, and four individuals were arrested on Thursday. Authorities are also reportedly probing the roles of four excise officials for possible dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, Excise Commissioner C Hari Kiran convened a high-level review meeting at Abkari Bhavan and directed officials to intensify surveillance across all toddy outlets in the state.

Stressing zero tolerance toward illicit liquor, he urged proactive measures to prevent future incidents and warned of strict action against those involved in bootlegging.

The commissioner also reviewed crime trends district-wise and directed officials to step up enforcement against illegal liquor operations.

He instructed them to find buildings for 14 newly sanctioned Excise stations and called for preparation of zonal-level seniority lists for constable promotions.

Additional Commissioner Syed Yasin Qureshi, Deputy Commissioners from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Nizamabad, and Assistant Commissioners from Khammam and Medak attended the meeting along with officials from the Enforcement wing.