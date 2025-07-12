Sri Lankan Odyssey at Westin

If you’re someone who enjoys exploring bold flavours and unique cuisines, the Sri Lankan Food Festival at The Westin, Mindspace was the one. Curated by Chef Chaminda De Silva from Sri Lanka, this food festival brings the island’s vibrant culinary traditions right to Hyderabad, offering everything from flavourful curries to delightful coconut-based desserts.

We started our meal with a comforting bowl of Vegetable Soup — simple, warm, and just the right way to begin the experience. The starters were a burst of flavour. On the vegetarian side, we tried the Ladyfinger with Cashew & Peanut, which was crunchy and mildly spiced, and the Devilled Kadara (spiced chickpeas) that had a lovely kick to it. Non-vegetarian options like the Fish Cutlet and Halmasso Baduma (tiny fried fish) were packed with bold spices and tasted just like something you’d expect from a coastal home kitchen.

The main course continued to impress. Vegetarian dishes such as Potato Mustard Curry, Beetroot Dry Curry, Ladyfinger Pahi, and Tempered Dal had a comforting, home-style feel, yet each carried its own distinct flavour profile. The use of coconut, mustard, and local spices was subtle but made all the difference.