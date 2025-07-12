Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad gears up for Lashkar Bonalu

HYDERABAD: To ensure the smooth conduct of Lashkar Bonalu celebrations, 45 CCTV cameras have been installed, and a command control room has been set up at the Mahankali police station. RP Road will be closed to traffic during the festivities.

For devotees’ convenience, several additional amenities have been arranged, including battery-operated cars for senior citizens, LED display screens at key points, waterproof shelters, and temporary toilets.

The two-day Bonalu festivities at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad, scheduled for July 13 and 14, mark the pinnacle of Ashada month celebrations. The temple has been decorated with flowers,and barricading works are near completion. An estimated 40 to 45 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the event.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the temple and performed special pujas. A gold Bonam and a Pochampally saree will be offered to the deity as part of the ceremonial offerings. The iconic 30-year-old elephant from Karnataka will lead the Rangam procession.

TGSRTC to operate over 170 special buses for Bonalu

Hyderabad: In view of the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations, TGSRTC has arranged special bus services on July 13 and 14 for devotees. Over 170 special buses will be operated from various key locations to Secunderabad. Buses will ply from MGBS, Kachiguda Railway Station, Jubilee Bus Stand, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Old Alwal, Sainikpuri, Sanathnagar, Borabanda, Patancheru, and other locations. Devotees can reach out to communication centres set up at Rathifile Bus Station (9959226154) and Koti Bus Stand (9959226160) for assistance.