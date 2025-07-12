Vivek Sagar Crafting Emotion Through Sound

A few words about PYE 2025? What does this recognition mean to you?

I am definitely glad about PYE receiving recognition from them. It definitely means a lot, since they are doing it for the first time, and being part of their list and being accepted makes me really happy. A big thanks to them.

How did your journey in music begin? Can you recall moments that helped shape you as a musician?

My mother played a very important role. She just enjoyed singing, and was a dancer too. So, naturally, I think I had the ability to sing. It started from there. In school, Ramachari sir, our music teacher, identified me quite young, probably when I was in first class. Since then, I was part of every music activity. During engineering, I picked up the guitar and started listening to a lot more music. My elder brother was also a big influence. He used to sing and listen to a lot of world music. So I think these were the main influences.