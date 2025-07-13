GHMC to check stability of flyovers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is set to begin inspections of over 40 flyovers and bridges in the city to assess their structural integrity and plan specialised maintenance. The inspections aim to identify issues such as cracks, corrosion and damage to critical structural components like bearings, girders and expansion joints.

Many of the city’s flyovers and bridges are more than two decades old. GHMC will hire an expert agency to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report to the GHMC Commissioner. Based on these reports, the GHMC Engineering (Project) wing will undertake retrofitting and restoration works.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the inspections will cover the deck, superstructure, substructure, and approaches. Maintenance efforts will include replacing expansion joints, repairing distressed bearings and cracked girders, grouting, RCC repairs, and applying anti-carbonation paint to protect exposed surfaces.

The GHMC Maintenance wing will handle operational maintenance like cleaning drainage spouts and joints, painting exposed surfaces and steel members, tightening bolts and fittings, repairing damaged railings, parapets, and footpaths, sealing minor cracks, and patching potholes.

Notable flyovers constructed 10 years ago include those at Begumpet Airport, CTO Junction Paradise, Harihara Kala Bhavan, Tarnaka, Basheerbagh, Masab Tank, Telugu Talli Junction, Gachibowli, Narayanguda, Langer Houz, Hitech City Junction, Fatehnagar Bridge, Punjagutta, Greenlands, Tolichowki, Nalgonda ‘X’ Roads, Chandrayangutta, JNTU-Malaysia Township.ROBs include Begumpet, Moosapet, Sitaphalmandi, Khairatabad, RK Puram, Lalapet, Dabeerpura, Jamia Osmania at Adikmet, Attapur, Chaderghat, Nagole, Golnaka, Puranapul, and Nayapul across Musi River.