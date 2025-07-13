Swachh Survekshan survey validates Hyderabad’s clean image

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is set to enter the elite seven-star category of Swachh Survekshan, becoming the only city in Telangana to earn the coveted “garbage-free” status at the highest tier. Adding to this feat is an unprecedented fourth consecutive “Water Plus” certification by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, positioning the city as India’s gold standard for integrated urban sanitation. In doing so, Hyderabad is setting a model for other metropolitan cities, from managing waste efficiently, right from doorstep collection to final disposal, to ensuring that every drop of wastewater is treated to national standards before being released.

The awards will be presented on July 17 in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners. GHMC officials confirmed to TNIE that they received a call from MoHUA officials regarding both the seven-star rating and the Water Plus re-certification, although the official Swachh Survekshan rankings will also be announced at the same event.

The annual Swachh Survekshan survey, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, assesses cities on sanitation and cleanliness efforts. GHMC officials credited the achievement to the Swachh Hyderabad initiatives and thanked the residents and sanitation staff for their collective effort.

In 2023, Hyderabad was ranked ninth nationally and received a five-star rating under the Garbage-Free Cities Protocol. Officials noted that the seven-star rating considers several parameters, including door-to-door collection, source segregation, waste processing and disposal, citizen feedback, and grievance redressal. The rating is based on the SMART approach (Single metric, Measurable, Achievable, Rigorous verification, and Targeted outcomes) across 12 key indicators.

Hyderabad earned the Water Plus tag by meeting CPCB standards for wastewater treatment. This was made possible by the effective functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs) operated by the HMWSSB, which treat wastewater from households and commercial establishments before being discharged.