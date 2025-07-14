Secunderabad streets soak in Bonalu spirit

HYDERABAD: The lanes of Secunderabad transformed into a vibrant canvas of devotion and tradition on Sunday as the two-day grand Lashkar Bonalu celebrations began at the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple. With the sun beating down harshly, thousands of devotees — young and old — braved the heat to offer prayers and take part in one of Telangana’s most significant folk festivals.

From early morning at 3 am, hundreds of women, draped in bright traditional sarees and adorned with flowers, made their way through the crowded streets carrying Bonams — decorated clay pots filled with rice, jaggery, curd, turmeric, and neem leaves, with a small lit lamp on top of their heads.

Local devotees expressed their emotional connection to the festival. Rupa Sarath, from Uppal, said, “I have been coming here for 15 years. No matter how hot it gets, offering a Bonam gives me peace.” Ruthika, a young woman from Bholakpur, said, “It’s part of my life since childhood. We’ve grown up coming to Bonalu. Even the heat can’t stop us.”

Eventually, as the sun set, the streets grew busier and livelier. Potharajus, the traditional guardians of the goddess, danced to drumbeats, covered in turmeric and striking their whips, creating energy in the crowd.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the temple to offer pattu vastralu (silk clothes) to the goddess and participated in special pujas. He was welcomed with a traditional Poornakumbham by temple priests and greeted by devotees. Accompanying him were Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya, and CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy.