Adulterated toddy toll rises to seven in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With the death of another victim at Gandhi Hospital on Monday, the death toll in the adulterated toddy case in Kukatpally rose to seven. Police said three deaths were reported under Kukatpally police station limits and four under KPHB police station limits.

A Gandhi Hospital release said that a 42-year-old woman, P Gangamani, died due to complications after drinking toddy. A total of 16 patients were admitted to the hospital, of whom three left against medical advice and four were to be discharged by the end of the day.

Additionally, 36 patients were admitted to NIMS, of whom 23 were undergoing treatment, 13 were discharged in the last three days, and seven were to be discharged by the end of the day.

Over 50 people were affected after drinking adulterated toddy in Kukatpally last week.