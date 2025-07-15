Celebrating rocks through art this International Rock Day

There was something refreshingly different about this celebration. As the sun dipped over Hyderabad on Sunday evening, the usually quiet Sundarayya Vignana Kendram Auditorium in Gachibowli began to fill with people. Children tugged their parents’ hands, young adults clicked pictures of the flower displays, and older visitors smiled knowingly. Everyone was there for International Rock Day (July 13), but this was no regular environment awareness event.

This year, the Society to Save Rocks decided to bring together art, nature, and storytelling. Instead of just words and lectures, they chose to let flowers and movement do the talking. The highlight of the evening was a powerful dance theatre piece called ‘A Peaceful Movement’, performed by Nayantara Nanda Kumar and her troupe from Our Sacred Space.

“This is an environmental presentation, and instead of just talking about the environment, I felt it would be more meaningful to share it through dance, music and storytelling. It is a dance theatre piece that looks at conservation, natural heritage, deforestation, lakes, climate change and possible solutions. The idea came from past productions on serious issues, where we saw how dance and movement helped people connect deeply, even decision-makers. This one is part of our annual International Rock Day event in collaboration with Our Sacred Space, aiming to raise awareness about Hyderabad’s 2.5-billion-year-old rocks and the importance of preserving nature,” said Nayantara, moments after her moving performance.