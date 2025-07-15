Celebrating rocks through art this International Rock Day

There was something refreshingly different about this celebration. As the sun dipped over Hyderabad on Sunday evening, the usually quiet Sundarayya Vignana Kendram Auditorium in Gachibowli began to fill with people. Children tugged their parents’ hands, young adults clicked pictures of the flower displays, and older visitors smiled knowingly. Everyone was there for International Rock Day (July 13), but this was no regular environment awareness event.
This year, the Society to Save Rocks decided to bring together art, nature, and storytelling. Instead of just words and lectures, they chose to let flowers and movement do the talking. The highlight of the evening was a powerful dance theatre piece called ‘A Peaceful Movement’, performed by Nayantara Nanda Kumar and her troupe from Our Sacred Space.
“This is an environmental presentation, and instead of just talking about the environment, I felt it would be more meaningful to share it through dance, music and storytelling. It is a dance theatre piece that looks at conservation, natural heritage, deforestation, lakes, climate change and possible solutions. The idea came from past productions on serious issues, where we saw how dance and movement helped people connect deeply, even decision-makers. This one is part of our annual International Rock Day event in collaboration with Our Sacred Space, aiming to raise awareness about Hyderabad’s 2.5-billion-year-old rocks and the importance of preserving nature,” said Nayantara, moments after her moving performance.
But that wasn’t all. Just outside the auditorium, along the corridors, a soft visual contrast awaited; an Ikebana exhibition by the Hyderabad Chapter of the Ohara School of Ikebana. This time, though, it wasn’t just about flowers. The arrangements were done on rocks, water, plants, flowers and more that were in their creativity and imagination. Each arrangement was presented in a beautiful manner.
“The idea to collaborate with the Ikebana group for International Rock Day came from wanting to show how rocks, a vital part of nature, can be beautifully included in floral arrangements. The displays reflect lakes through water elements, corals and boulders as granite rocks, and trees and flowers as flora, completing a natural cycle. Rocks help in water retention, which feeds flora, which in turn supports ponds. This event, a regular annual programme, included a specially conceptualised dance drama called 'A Peaceful Movement'. It aimed to raise awareness about valuing rocks, Hyderabad’s true natural heritage, and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Sangeeta Varma, vice president of the Society to Save Rocks.
Nirmala Agarwal, president of the Ohara School of Ikebana Hyderabad Chapter, recalled how her journey with this Japanese art form began long ago. “I always had a love for plants, nature and flowers. Before I got into Ikebana, I would just walk around my garden, pluck some flowers and greens and put them in a vase on the table. Then my sister-in-law, who was into Ikebana, introduced me to it. Watching her do it caught my interest and I joined her teacher to do a basic course. I left it for a while but after two years, I joined Rekha Reddy, who encouraged me to get certified and more involved. For this piece, we were invited by Society to Save the Rocks. They wanted arrangements on the rocks, but since it was sunny and open, I suggested we place everything inside the hall and along the corridor as the material wouldn’t withstand wind or rain,” she shared.
The mood at the event was warm, thoughtful, and peaceful. The crowd lingered even after the performances and displays were over; many paused to take a final look at the arrangements or quietly spoke about the message they were taking home. It wasn’t loud activism; it was subtle, gentle awareness. But sometimes, that’s the most powerful kind.