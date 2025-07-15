Dr Priyanka Bharde is merging art with algorithm

Dr Priyanka Bharde wears two seemingly disparate hats with equal grace. By day, she’s a senior system architect designing complex software systems. And by night, a Doordarshan-graded Kuchipudi dancer who breathes life into age-old myths through movement. As the founder of Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay, she mentors over 500 students across three centres, nurturing their technical discipline with the same rigour she applies to her code. Her acclaimed research on the ‘Science & Spirituality of Shiva Tattva’ infuses her choreography with philosophical resonance, elevating each performance into a moving meditation. Honours such as Nrithya Vilasini, Nrithya Kala Sampoorna, and a gold medal in MA Dance testify to her commitment and, most recently, she was named a recipient of the Parnasala Youth Excellence Awards 2025. In a conversation with CE, Dr Priyanka reflects on her journey, her inspirations, and the delicate balance between passion and profession.
What sparked your early love for Kuchipudi?
I was always drawn to India’s rich tapestry of art, culture, and spirituality. My parents struck the perfect balance between firmness and freedom, instilling in me discipline, dreams, and the confidence to explore my interests. From the start, I respected classical dance for the finesse it demands, and I found immense joy in its practice. At crucial turning points, guru Dr P Rama Devi garu and guru Dr Vasant Kiran garu guided me, shaping my path in Kuchipudi. Their mentorship, supported by institutions like the Dept of Language and Culture, ICCR, and the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, laid a strong foundation for my art.
Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay has trained over 500 students. What vision did you have when you started the institution?
Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay was founded on the pillars of ‘Culture, Passion, Spirituality’. Our aim is not just to teach Kuchipudi techniques but to immerse students in India’s spiritual heritage — vedas, puranas, itihasa, and shastras — so they understand the soul behind every movement. We prepare dancers from basic levels up through certificate and diploma exams, consistently achieving first-class and distinction results. Beyond technique, we encourage merit scholarships, festival performances, and most importantly, daily nitya sadhana for holistic spiritual growth.
You wear many hats — dancer, teacher, writer, painter, makeup artist, and designer. What drives this creative versatility?
My love for art is innate. I believe aesthetics — the interplay of movement, sound, colour, and form — imbues life with soul. While Kuchipudi is my primary medium, every other art form I pursue, be it writing, painting, or costume design, serves to enrich and support my dance storytelling.
How do you keep traditional Kuchipudi relevant for today’s youth, especially in a tech-dominated world?
Tradition comes to us through generations of great gurus and practitioners; it’s our duty to learn and preserve its purity. Yet every living art form must innovate within the healthy boundaries set by shastra. By honouring those boundaries, we retain Kuchipudi’s identity even as we introduce fresh ideas, ensuring it resonates with modern audiences without losing its essence.
Could you share a moment from the stage or a performance that has transformed you?
In my production Ekam Ardhanarishwaram, I portray eight swaroopas of Shiva and Shakti merging into Ardhanari and then into the Shiva Linga. Every time I perform that ballet, I experience anew the cycle of creation dissolving into the cosmic whole. It’s one thing to read about it; it’s quite another to embody and witness that transformation live.
What’s your message to young women who feel torn between passion and profession?
Start small and master the fundamentals, whether in art or any other field. Skill precedes experimentation; experiment wisely, gather feedback, and reflect regularly. If you cultivate your passion with discipline and openness to growth, you can integrate it into your professional life rather than choosing between them.