Dr Priyanka Bharde is merging art with algorithm

Dr Priyanka Bharde wears two seemingly disparate hats with equal grace. By day, she’s a senior system architect designing complex software systems. And by night, a Doordarshan-graded Kuchipudi dancer who breathes life into age-old myths through movement. As the founder of Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay, she mentors over 500 students across three centres, nurturing their technical discipline with the same rigour she applies to her code. Her acclaimed research on the ‘Science & Spirituality of Shiva Tattva’ infuses her choreography with philosophical resonance, elevating each performance into a moving meditation. Honours such as Nrithya Vilasini, Nrithya Kala Sampoorna, and a gold medal in MA Dance testify to her commitment and, most recently, she was named a recipient of the Parnasala Youth Excellence Awards 2025. In a conversation with CE, Dr Priyanka reflects on her journey, her inspirations, and the delicate balance between passion and profession.

What sparked your early love for Kuchipudi?

I was always drawn to India’s rich tapestry of art, culture, and spirituality. My parents struck the perfect balance between firmness and freedom, instilling in me discipline, dreams, and the confidence to explore my interests. From the start, I respected classical dance for the finesse it demands, and I found immense joy in its practice. At crucial turning points, guru Dr P Rama Devi garu and guru Dr Vasant Kiran garu guided me, shaping my path in Kuchipudi. Their mentorship, supported by institutions like the Dept of Language and Culture, ICCR, and the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, laid a strong foundation for my art.