Encroachment, road block complaints dominate HYDRAA Prajavani in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 61 complaints were received during the HYDRAA Prajavani held on Monday. The grievances were reviewed by HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya, who also verified details using Google Maps. HYDRAA officials explained the status of the issues to complainants and assigned them to the departments concerned for resolution.

In Kondapur, residents complained that a 40-foot road opposite Preston IVY Apartments, near Raghavendra Shelters Colony, had been closed off by locals. They alleged that access to the public park was blocked as the road between plot numbers 9 & 23 and 44 & 53 had been shut. They also said another 40-feet road between plot numbers 22 & 23 and 24 & 26 had been encroached upon by around seven feet. They urged officials to reopen the roads immediately.

In Gajularamaram, residents raised concerns about encroachment on over 271 acres of government land in survey numbers 307/1 and 308/2,3,5. The land, earlier reclaimed from the APSFC, is now allegedly being encroached upon again. Locals demanded immediate action to prevent further occupation.

In the Dhulapally Industrial Area under Kompally Municipality, a layout approved in 1967 comprised 1,696 plots and four designated parks. According to members of the Colony Welfare Association, two of these parks fall within the Fox Sagar Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary, while the remaining two have been encroached upon by the heirs of the original layout developers. The association has demanded that all four parks be restored and made accessible for public use.

Members of the Fishermen’s Association from Pedda Cheruvu, Mettukanigudem, appealed to HYDRAA to protect the 26.3-acre tank from encroachments. They claimed that nearly six acres had already been occupied and attempts were being made to cover up further encroachments. They urged the government to protect and develop the lake to support their livelihoods.

GHMC registers 170 grievances

The GHMC received 72 grievances during its Prajavani held at the head office on Monday. The Town Planning wing received the highest number of complaints (39), followed by Engineering (10), Sanitation and Health (7), Finance (4, and Tax (3). Additionally, GHMC’s six zonal offices received 98 complaints. The distribution is as follows: Kukatpally zone (34), Serilingampally (18), Secunderabad (16), LB Nagar (15), Charminar (13), and Khairatabad (2).