Slither into style

Forget the hiss, the serpent is slaying the style game this season. As World Snake Day (July 16) slithers closer, the age-old symbol is shedding its past and re-emerging across fashion feeds, designer runways, and street style snaps. No longer just a creature of myth, the snake has become a bold fashion statement — a symbol of strength, transformation, and unapologetic power. From coiled rings and serpent chokers to wraparound tattoos and python prints, the motif has embedded itself into Gen Z’s mood boards. And make no mistake — it’s here to stay.

Hyderabad-based model and influencer Meenakshi Pamnani, aka The Shimmer Girl, has long embraced the snake motif in her signature edgy style. “There’s something unapologetically powerful about the serpent,” she says, adding, “It’s not just a trend, it’s a mood.” She recalls styling a coiled snake-shaped watch that instantly elevated her look. “It felt like I was channelling something fierce and mystical. The snake motif isn’t just about fashion; it’s about owning your power,” she notes.

From Cleopatra’s iconic serpent crown to Gucci’s now-classic snake belts, fashion has always flirted with the reptile. But today, it’s more than aesthetic; it is identity.

On skin and ink

The snake is also making its mark, quite literally, in the tattoo world. Sleek, sinuous designs that wrap around arms, collarbones, or ribs are fast becoming modern totems of style. According to Varun, a tattoo artist at Hyderabad’s V Square Tattoos Studio, serpent tattoos are among the most requested designs. “It’s mostly the aesthetics that draw people in,” he says, adding, “The curves, the flow — a snake moves with the body in a way that’s both elegant and bold.”