Steps and beats reunite for Seerat Madan

After a much-needed break to pause and reflect, choreographer Seerat Madan returned to Hyderabad with renewed energy, ready to reconnect with her students through movement. Her recent dance workshops across the city weren’t just about steps and technique; they were heartfelt reunions filled with rhythm, emotion and the joy of being back.

“It’s honestly a mix of emotions. I took a long break to focus on myself and reflect on a few things. Now, I’m fully recharged and really looking forward to being back in class, dancing alongside everyone again,” she shares with a refreshing honesty.

What they could expect, though, was far from basic. The workshop was full of high-energy, fun experience. “Both my routines are fast-paced and a bit challenging, but I’ll also be sharing techniques that help with execution. While it might take time to perfect the steps, consistent practice at home will definitely make a difference,” Seerat points out.