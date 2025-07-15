Steps and beats reunite for Seerat Madan

After a much-needed break to pause and reflect, choreographer Seerat Madan returned to Hyderabad with renewed energy, ready to reconnect with her students through movement. Her recent dance workshops across the city weren’t just about steps and technique; they were heartfelt reunions filled with rhythm, emotion and the joy of being back.
“It’s honestly a mix of emotions. I took a long break to focus on myself and reflect on a few things. Now, I’m fully recharged and really looking forward to being back in class, dancing alongside everyone again,” she shares with a refreshing honesty.
What they could expect, though, was far from basic. The workshop was full of high-energy, fun experience. “Both my routines are fast-paced and a bit challenging, but I’ll also be sharing techniques that help with execution. While it might take time to perfect the steps, consistent practice at home will definitely make a difference,” Seerat points out.
She led the workshop through two pieces. “One Bollywood garba piece on ‘Rajvaadi Odhni’ and a semi-classical number on ‘Tere Bin’ by Rabbi Shergill. Both are distinct and offer something different in terms of rhythm and expression,” Seerat remarks.
Her choice of music is deliberate and deeply personal. She likes choosing songs that are unique or underrated. “Instead of going for trending tracks, I pick music I personally love... songs that aren’t overdone. Once I connect with a song, the choreography flows naturally and I always try to add a layer of challenge to it; I catch every beat and nuance. Each track I choose has a story behind it, something personal, and that emotional connection reflects in the final routine,” she explains.
In her world, movement isn’t just about precision; it is about balancing and storytelling. Seerat says that balancing technique and storytelling means using precise movement to express emotions. “Technique gives structure; intention gives soul. When both align, dance becomes truly powerful,” she expresses.
Before her students even step in, she prepares so that she can deliver the best for them. “I conserve my energy so I can give my best to my students. I also review the choreography and think of easier alternatives for tricky moves to make sure everyone can follow along,” she notes.
Despite having taught in different cities, there’s something different about being here in Hyderabad. “This city is home. The love and warmth I receive here are unmatched. Many students have been with me for years; they’ve consistently shown up, supported me, and believed in my journey, and that’s what keeps me going,” the choreographer admits.
“Dance has been a passion since childhood. I never imagined that teaching it would bring me so much fulfillment. Every class and each student teaches me something new. It’s helped me evolve both as a dancer and as a teacher. I’m truly grateful to everyone who’s supported me,” she states.
Still, she admits, not every part of the journey is easy. “One of the biggest challenges today is reaching the right audience. With Instagram’s growing reach, understanding what people enjoy and what makes them want to attend a class is something I’m still navigating,” she says.
But Seerat’s roadmap ahead is already in motion. She shares: “I’ll be hosting more workshops in Hyderabad over the next few months, including one on a Telugu track ‘Saranga Dariya’ especially for my Hyderabadi students. I’m also travelling to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, and more. All updates will be shared on Instagram.”