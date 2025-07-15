The House of Rare Goes Big in Banjara Hills

What began as an experimental foray into menswear has now evolved into one of India’s most stylish and thoughtfully curated fashion houses. The House of Rare recently unveiled its largest flagship store in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills, an expansive 10,500 sqft retail haven spread across four distinct levels.

On the ground floor, Rare Rabbit sets the tone with progressive menswear that marries contemporary flair with timeless sophistication. Head up to the first floor and discover Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit, where bold, street-smart fashion and statement footwear cater to the design-forward consumer. The second floor is home to Rareism, a celebration of effortless femininity and individuality through chic womenswear. Finally, the third floor is dedicated to Rare Ones by Rare Rabbit, a vibrant, playful space designed for boys aged six to 16. Every corner of this futuristic store reflects The House of Rare’s design-first philosophy. Gallery-like white walls offer a blank canvas for expressive fashion, while soft architectural curves, mirrored installations, and elevated zoning craft an environment that feels both intimate and avant-garde.

In an exclusive conversation with CE, Lavish Soni, chief business officer (retail) at The House of Rare, shares insights into the brand’s evolving vision and its bold steps in shaping India’s fashion future.

Excerpts

Tell us about this four-floor flagship store.

Hyderabad has always been a surprise element for us. When we started here seven to eight years ago, we thought it might not adapt to fashion trends quickly. But to our surprise, the city showed incredible adaptability. This is actually our 13th store in Hyderabad; the only other city with more is Bengaluru, which houses our head office. The year-round consumer acceptance here has been amazing. We call it ‘trading density’, essentially, the value generated per square foot in relation to footfall and conversions, and Hyderabad has impressed us on that front. So, naturally, we felt this was the perfect city to open our largest store in India. It is spread across 10,500 sqft in Banjara Hills, which I believe is one of the top two high streets in South India — alongside Bengaluru’s Brigade Road and MG Road. Everything here, from the facades to the interiors and the lifestyle, feels larger than life. It was the perfect choice.