Tulsi shines in Gaurang’s weaves

Can you talk about Tulsi’s outfits in the new season?

Tulsi’s outfits have always been more than just clothes; they carry emotion, memory, and meaning. For this new chapter, I’ve chosen weaves that embody her inner strength, grace, and timeless appeal. The textiles are handwoven, rooted in tradition, yet fluid, just like Tulsi herself.

Will she be wearing different outfits from your collection throughout the series?

Absolutely. We’ve created multiple looks for her, each reflecting a specific mood or turning point in her journey. While I can’t reveal too much before the show airs, the intention was to let the textiles evolve with her story, mirroring her transformation.