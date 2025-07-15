Tulsi shines in Gaurang’s weaves

As audiences eagerly await the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, one name stands out among all: Tulsi. Played by the beloved Smriti Irani, Tulsi was more than just a character; she became a household name when the show first aired 25 years ago. Now, as the saga continues, fans are not only curious about how the story will unfold but also excited to see what Tulsi will look like in this new chapter. To make her return even more iconic, renowned designer Gaurang Shah has been roped in to design Tulsi’s wardrobe for the series. Known for his masterful use of traditional handlooms and intricate weaves, Gaurang speaks to CE about his vision for the character’s look and the craft behind it.
Excerpts
Can you talk about Tulsi’s outfits in the new season?
Tulsi’s outfits have always been more than just clothes; they carry emotion, memory, and meaning. For this new chapter, I’ve chosen weaves that embody her inner strength, grace, and timeless appeal. The textiles are handwoven, rooted in tradition, yet fluid, just like Tulsi herself.
Will she be wearing different outfits from your collection throughout the series?
Absolutely. We’ve created multiple looks for her, each reflecting a specific mood or turning point in her journey. While I can’t reveal too much before the show airs, the intention was to let the textiles evolve with her story, mirroring her transformation.
Tell us about the materials used.
The collection is a fusion of tradition and comfort. We’ve worked with soft kanjeevarams in chiffon, richly dyed bandhanis, intricate jamdani weaves with storytelling motifs, and precise double ikkat. Every fabric was chosen to reflect Tulsi’s essence, her rootedness, dignity, and quiet strength.
What kind of designs can the audience expect?
Expect a thoughtful blend; traditional motifs reimagined, sarees that feel both classic and contemporary. The designs are detailed but not overwhelming. They’re sophisticated, understated, and full of soul — just like Tulsi.
Is any other character in the show wearing your designs?
As of now, the focus has been entirely on Tulsi. Her presence, both on screen and in our cultural memory, is so powerful that designing for her alone has been a rich and immersive experience.
How was it working with Smriti Irani?
It was truly an honour. Smriti brings depth and clarity to everything she does. Designing for her meant understanding the emotional and cultural weight she brings to Tulsi. She adds meaning to the fabric itself. According to Smriti: ‘Gaurang Shah has not just designed sarees; he has woven stories, traditions, and modernity into every thread. For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, his work brought alive the soul of Indian craft through the artistry of our weavers. A timeless confluence of heritage and contemporary thought, his creations are nothing short of magic on cloth.’
Will her outfits evoke nostalgia?
I believe they will. The drapes, the hues, the textures, there’s a sense of familiarity. But we weren’t trying to replicate the past. It’s a continuation. Nostalgia, yes, but also evolution. That duality is what we aimed to capture.
What’s next in your design journey?
I’m continuing to work on collections that celebrate storytelling through textiles, whether it’s jamdani, khadi, or reviving forgotten techniques. The focus remains on handloom and on honouring Indian craft in everyday life. There’s something special brewing, but I’ll share more soon.