Anuradha Thakur's 'Unwritten Earthsongs' drenches tribal rhythms in colour

Myriad bright colours adorn her canvases, outnumbering with ease a rainbow’s vibgyor. Tall, resplendent black figures wearing traditional tribal attire with even more colourful hues go about their daily activities in the arms of mother nature. And if you peer at her drawings long enough, you seem to magically descend into that faraway land, with a new tribal family to call your own.

Bringing the tribes of Kutch to Hyderabad, renowned artist Anuradha Thakur unveiled her solo art exhibition titled ‘Unwritten Earthsongs’ at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. Speaking to CE, Anuradha reveals that she used acrylic paints to create the pieces of art that line the walls of the hotel. “You know, the tribes in Kutch hardly have any water. But the way they live, so connected to nature and art, is inspiring. I have drawn from their positivity in life to create this art. We city people have so much to learn from them,” says Anuradha.

One of the most striking aspects of her work is how she uses colour. While the human figures are consistently painted in solid black, the surroundings burst with vivid, contrasting hues. The artist explains, “The reason I painted the figures in black is special; while most people may associate the colour black with sadness, my use of black displays their strength and confidence.”