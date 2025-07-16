Cut the cord, keep the cure

For certain life-threatening health conditions, the cure may lie closer than we think... sometimes as close as the umbilical cord. Cord blood, the nutrient-rich blood left in the placenta and umbilical cord after childbirth, holds remarkable potential to treat over 80 serious diseases. As July marks Cord Blood Awareness Month, doctors across the city are urging expectant parents to explore this powerful medical resource and the life-saving choices it offers.

After a baby is born and the umbilical cord is cut, a small amount of blood remains in the cord and placenta. This ‘leftover’ cord blood is rich in stem cells, which are unique cells capable of developing into healthy blood and immune cells. According to Dr Revathi Ramaswamy S, senior consultant gynaecologist at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, these stem cells are already being used to treat conditions such as sickle cell anaemia, certain cancers, and immune system disorders. In many cases, cord blood transplants are now being considered a safer alternative to bone marrow transplants.

Dr Padmavathi Kapila, chief consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Renova Hospitals, highlights several advantages: “Cord blood transplants have a lower risk of rejection compared to traditional bone marrow procedures. The collection process is completely non-invasive and safe for both mother and baby, unlike bone marrow extraction, which can be painful for the donor.”