Cut the cord, keep the cure

For certain life-threatening health conditions, the cure may lie closer than we think... sometimes as close as the umbilical cord. Cord blood, the nutrient-rich blood left in the placenta and umbilical cord after childbirth, holds remarkable potential to treat over 80 serious diseases. As July marks Cord Blood Awareness Month, doctors across the city are urging expectant parents to explore this powerful medical resource and the life-saving choices it offers.
After a baby is born and the umbilical cord is cut, a small amount of blood remains in the cord and placenta. This ‘leftover’ cord blood is rich in stem cells, which are unique cells capable of developing into healthy blood and immune cells. According to Dr Revathi Ramaswamy S, senior consultant gynaecologist at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, these stem cells are already being used to treat conditions such as sickle cell anaemia, certain cancers, and immune system disorders. In many cases, cord blood transplants are now being considered a safer alternative to bone marrow transplants.
Dr Padmavathi Kapila, chief consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Renova Hospitals, highlights several advantages: “Cord blood transplants have a lower risk of rejection compared to traditional bone marrow procedures. The collection process is completely non-invasive and safe for both mother and baby, unlike bone marrow extraction, which can be painful for the donor.”
Moreover, cord blood may be a better genetic match for siblings and family members, making it a valuable resource for familial transplants. Researchers are also investigating its potential in regenerative medicine and tissue repair, further expanding its scope.
Despite these benefits, many parents remain unaware of their options. Dr Revathi outlines three key choices:
Donate to a public cord blood bank, where it can help patients worldwide.
Store it privately for personal or family use (usually involving a fee).
Discard it, which happens in many births simply due to lack of awareness.
This is where Cord Blood Awareness Month plays a crucial role, empowering parents to make informed decisions with the potential for long-term impact.
“Donating cord blood is safe, painless, and free when done through a public bank,” emphasises Dr Revathi. Once stored, these donations become part of a global registry, enabling doctors to match patients with compatible samples regardless of ethnicity or background.
The future of cord blood is even more promising. Scientists are now studying its use in treating conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, and type 1 diabetes. While research is ongoing, early results are encouraging. “Recent studies show that patients, especially children, who receive cord blood transplants tend to experience fewer complications like Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD), a common and serious issue in bone marrow transplants,” says Dr Revathi, adding, “And when GVHD does occur in cord blood cases, it’s often milder and more manageable.”
With rapid advancements in stem cell science and growing public awareness, experts are optimistic about a future where every patient in need of a transplant can find a compatible match, and it all begins with a conversation during pregnancy. “If you’re expecting, talk to your doctor about cord blood,” urges Dr Revathi, adding, “It’s a simple decision at birth, but one that could offer someone a second chance at life.”