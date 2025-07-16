Healthy brain, happier life

It’s not something we usually stop to think about, but that’s the irony. Our brain, the organ that helps us think, feel, and move, often goes unnoticed until something begins to feel ‘off’. World Brain Day, observed every year on July 22, is a much-needed reminder for us to take our brain health seriously. Experts decode it for CE.
“Our brain is responsible for our thoughts and actions; it regulates every bodily function. Unfortunately, neurological conditions are frequently still poorly understood, underdiagnosed, and undertreated. Increasing awareness lessens the stigma attached to brain disorders and promotes early diagnosis and better care,” says Dr Alok Ranjan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
This year’s World Brain Day theme ‘Brain health for all ages’ comes at a time when lifestyle disorders and mental health struggles are only becoming more common. “The theme highlights the need of understanding and executing brain care early in life and continuing it throughout. Brain health has an impact on quality of life at every stage, be it learning and development in childhood, acquiring new skills in teenage and middle age, or cognitive decline as the ageing happens,” Dr Alok explains.
Prof Dr Rupam Borgohain, senior consultant neurologist and programme director PDMDRC, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, says, “The theme emphasises how important brain health is at every stage of life, from early childhood to old age. Given the ageing of populations and the rise in neurological disorders linked to lifestyle choices, it is particularly pertinent today. World Brain Day promotes lifelong cognitive well-being and quality of life by emphasising prevention, early diagnosis, and fair access to care for all individuals, regardless of age.”
In India, the most common brain-related conditions include Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, dementia, and migraines. “There are missed medical conditions such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome, which if identified early and treated can change not just the lives of patients but their families,” Dr Alok points out, adding, “The difference between a full recovery and long-term impairment is frequently determined by early detection and prompt action.”
The digital world comes with its own set of challenges, expresses Dr Alok. He continues, “Overuse of screens has been related to sleep issues, short attention spans, eye strain, and even structural alterations in children’s brains. Overexposure to digital media can have an impact on young people’s cognitive and emotional development and can lead to serious mental conditions and abnormal behaviour, which can be antisocial.”
Lifestyle habits have a significant impact, too. “Daily habits have a big impact on brain health; for instance, while stress raises the risk of anxiety and depression and can affect memory, insufficient sleep is associated with a higher risk of neurological disorders and cognitive deterioration. Processed foods and excessive sugar may raise the risk of having these diseases, while diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats enhance brain function,” Dr Rupam explains. He also emphasises that frequent exercise boosts mood, increases blood flow to the brain, and may prevent cognitive deterioration. “Adopting healthy habits can protect the brain and reduce the risk of neurological disorders over time,” the doctor advises.
Thanks to technology, diagnosis and treatment have come a long way, from high-resolution scans to telemedicine and now to AI-based diagnostics. “Recent years have seen significant advancements, including: DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) for advanced Parkinson’s disease, CT and MRI high-resolution scans for prompt and precise diagnosis, telemedicine for follow-up and consultations from a distance, wearable technology and targeted therapies. These innovations have improved diagnosis, personalised treatment, and patient outcomes,” shares Dr Rupam.
Stigma, however, remains one of the biggest obstacles, notes Dr Alok. He adds, “The stigma persists, particularly in relation to mental health conditions, dementia, and epilepsy. Many people are afraid or ashamed to ask for help. Empathetic healthcare communication, inclusive education, and awareness campaigns are essential and can be greatly aided by the media and educational institutions.”
Their message to the public is simple and clear: “Your greatest asset is your intelligence. Put its health first by making educated decisions, getting regular checkups, and finding supporting groups. Together, we can dispel the stigma, promote early intervention, and guarantee that everyone has access to the care they require.”