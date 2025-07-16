Healthy brain, happier life

It’s not something we usually stop to think about, but that’s the irony. Our brain, the organ that helps us think, feel, and move, often goes unnoticed until something begins to feel ‘off’. World Brain Day, observed every year on July 22, is a much-needed reminder for us to take our brain health seriously. Experts decode it for CE.

“Our brain is responsible for our thoughts and actions; it regulates every bodily function. Unfortunately, neurological conditions are frequently still poorly understood, underdiagnosed, and undertreated. Increasing awareness lessens the stigma attached to brain disorders and promotes early diagnosis and better care,” says Dr Alok Ranjan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

This year’s World Brain Day theme ‘Brain health for all ages’ comes at a time when lifestyle disorders and mental health struggles are only becoming more common. “The theme highlights the need of understanding and executing brain care early in life and continuing it throughout. Brain health has an impact on quality of life at every stage, be it learning and development in childhood, acquiring new skills in teenage and middle age, or cognitive decline as the ageing happens,” Dr Alok explains.

Prof Dr Rupam Borgohain, senior consultant neurologist and programme director PDMDRC, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, says, “The theme emphasises how important brain health is at every stage of life, from early childhood to old age. Given the ageing of populations and the rise in neurological disorders linked to lifestyle choices, it is particularly pertinent today. World Brain Day promotes lifelong cognitive well-being and quality of life by emphasising prevention, early diagnosis, and fair access to care for all individuals, regardless of age.”

In India, the most common brain-related conditions include Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, dementia, and migraines. “There are missed medical conditions such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome, which if identified early and treated can change not just the lives of patients but their families,” Dr Alok points out, adding, “The difference between a full recovery and long-term impairment is frequently determined by early detection and prompt action.”