Learn, unlearn, relearn to succeed: Minister Sridhar to students

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said that in today’s fast-changing world, outdated knowledge must be discarded to embrace new learning for success. He was addressing students at the ‘MATA – TASK Free Online IT Training’ certificate distribution ceremony at the TASK headquarters in Masab Tank on Tuesday.

“Learn, unlearn and relearn is now the definitive formula for success,” he said, urging students to stay updated with emerging technologies. Citing NASSCOM data, he pointed out that nearly 50% of graduates lack the skills needed for employment, especially in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing.

Referring to job loss fears, the minister quoted the World Economic Forum, saying while automation may replace 8.5 crore jobs by 2025, it will also create 9.7 crore new ones. He stressed that, along with degrees and technical skills, students must develop 21st-century competencies such as critical thinking, communication, teamwork, adaptability and emotional intelligence.

“A life without purpose is like a letter without an address. Set your goals early and work relentlessly towards them,” he told students.