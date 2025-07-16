Pilot ‘on-call waste lifting’ service launched in Begumpet

HYDERABAD: In a bid to enhance citizen-centric sanitation, the GHMC has launched a pilot “on-call service request for waste lifting” in Begumpet Circle (Circle 30) under the Secunderabad zone. Residents can access the facility via the official My GHMC mobile app.

GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan told TNIE that the on-call waste lifting service has been launched on a pilot basis to offer residents a convenient, technology-driven solution for the removal of household waste and tree branch debris on demand.

The new feature allows users to submit service requests by selecting predefined categories such as Household Waste Lifting (with an option to specify approximate quantity) and Tree Branch Pruning Waste Lifting. Residents can also indicate the reason for their request using dropdown options such as function or event waste, house cleaning, or ‘Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) vehicle not arrived’. In cases of house parties, birthday celebrations, pujas, or small ceremonies, users can additionally request removal of extra waste generated due to the function.

Once a request is submitted, the Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) assigns the task to either a SAT vehicle or Ramky, the authorised waste management agency. Branch pruning requests go directly to Ramky. Residents must clearly specify the waste type, quantity, address, and contact details. The service provider schedules a pickup slot, usually within a set timeframe.

The pilot is being coordinated by Deputy Executive Engineer (SWM), N Venkatesh. Citizens can contact him at 97013 65515 for feedback or support.

Karnan urged residents to actively use the service and help maintain a clean and hygienic locality. Based on public feedback and the success of the Begumpet pilot, GHMC plans to expand the service across all 29 circles. A test link will be shared soon for initial trials and system testing.

In the past 24 hours, 20 requests were received in Begumpet, mostly complaints of SAT vehicles skipping pickups for 4–5 days. Sixteen requests have been resolved, while four involving branch pruning and sewage overflow are in progress. Currently, the service is free of charge during the pilot phase.