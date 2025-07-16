SCB to raze 77 grant properties for elevated corridor project

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has decided to remove 77 old grant properties to make way for the proposed elevated corridor on National Highway 44. The properties, built over a century ago, fall within the alignment of the corridor. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the executing agency, will provide land compensation based on eligibility, said SCB Chief Executive Officer Madhukar Naik.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Board also approved the removal of rooftop advertisement hoardings across the Cantonment, citing serious safety risks. “Nearly 95% of hoardings have already been removed, prioritising public safety over revenue,” Naik said.

SCB also cleared the construction of open gyms in 10 parks, including those in Sancharpuri Colony, Bowenpally, Margadarsi Colony and Rasoolpura. Tenders have been finalised, and the project will be expanded based on budget availability.