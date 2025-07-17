Edgeforce Solutions: Built by soldiers, backed by science

Tell us about Edgeforce Solutions.

Edgeforce Solutions Private Limited (ESPL) is a Hyderabad-based company focused on developing indigenous, deep-tech solutions for defence applications. Our strength lies in building cutting-edge autonomous ground vehicles, AI-integrated AR/VR training simulators, and predictive maintenance systems for military platforms. The name ‘Edgeforce’ was born from our intent to give a cutting-edge advantage to India’s forces, and so, our tagline is ‘Bringing Deeptech to Defence Tech’. I spent months discussing this vision with my long-time friend and now co-founder, Colonel (Dr) N Sriramesh. In December 2020, we launched Edgeforce.

Artificial Intelligence became the cornerstone of our roadmap. My exposure to AI during my service, particularly while helping implement AI as part of officer training curricula, gave me critical insights into its practical military applications. Since inception, we’ve developed several path-breaking solutions for the Army, Navy, and Air Force in domains like unmanned autonomous systems, XR simulations, robotics, and AI-driven maintenance tools. Our broader mission aligns with the national vision of making India ‘Atmanirbhar’ in complex defence technologies.