Guneet Monga: From Oscars to winning hearts

But the road, of course, wasn’t easy. She noted, “You know, being young, people don’t take you seriously; there is so much, like raising money, executing very large projects, sales, marketing, the entire process of it. There is one aspect, which is logistics, and the other aspect is the creatives. Everywhere, finding your voice and being heard was a challenge. But I think all we can do is work, put our heads down, and focus. Our work then speaks louder than words.

Today, Guneet is not just a producer; she’s a name that represents meaningful storytelling in Indian cinema. When it comes to choosing what kind of stories she wants to back, she follows her instincts. “It’s deeply intuitive and has to be something that resonates with me and my life experiences,” she shared.

Her role as a producer, she explained, is all about balance. “Depends on the scripts. Again, it is also important to read something and be able to personally connect with it and understand what I can bring to it as a producer. As a producer, I sit between equity and the arts. It’s one thing to find something and like it, and then there’s the other aspect of what my journey on this project will be like and how I can elevate it. That is what matters to me in a wholesome way,” she said, adding, “Another aspect is the relationship with the director, because it’s two to three years of work. So, it’s important for that connection to be healthy too, and for everyone to take each other’s feedback.”

Reflecting on one of the proudest moments of her career, she spoke about the unforgettable Oscar win for The Elephant Whisperers: “Surreal! And also to see my director Kartiki Gonsalves as a first-time director and win an Oscar with me.”