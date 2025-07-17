Hyderabad gets its best-ever Swachh Survekshan rank; only city in Telangana with seven-star rating

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad has been ranked the sixth cleanest city among more than 4,500 cities across the country, the best-ever ranking the city has received under the Swachh Survekshan (Sanitation Survey) Rankings.

The rankings are conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission (SBM), which is the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey.

In 2023-24, the city secured the ninth position, while in 2022-23, it stood in the tenth spot.

In a significant achievement, Greater Hyderabad has also received a seven-star rating in the Swachh Survekshan Survey for its garbage-free city status, making it the first and only city in Telangana to achieve this distinction. Hyderabad has also been re-certified as a "Water Plus" city for the fourth consecutive year.