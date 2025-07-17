Hyderabad gets its best-ever Swachh Survekshan rank; only city in Telangana with seven-star rating

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad has been ranked the sixth cleanest city among more than 4,500 cities across the country, the best-ever ranking the city has received under the Swachh Survekshan (Sanitation Survey) Rankings.
The rankings are conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission (SBM), which is the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey.
In 2023-24, the city secured the ninth position, while in 2022-23, it stood in the tenth spot.
In a significant achievement, Greater Hyderabad has also received a seven-star rating in the Swachh Survekshan Survey for its garbage-free city status, making it the first and only city in Telangana to achieve this distinction. Hyderabad has also been re-certified as a "Water Plus" city for the fourth consecutive year.
The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) ranked first among all Cantonment Boards in the country and secured the 11th position in the national rankings in the medium cities category (with populations between 50,000 and 3 lakh).
Hyderabad was ranked sixth among the Million Plus Cities, those with a population of over 10 lakh. In seven out of eight categories, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 100 percent marks.
These include Door-to-Door Collection of waste, waste processing, remediation of dumpsites, cleanliness of residential areas, cleanliness of market areas, cleanliness of water bodies, and cleanliness of public toilets. The only category in which it fell short was source segregation, where it scored 93 percent.
However, in the ninth edition of Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, aside from Greater Hyderabad and SCB, no other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana received awards.
In the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 under the Zonal Award category, Siddipet, Gundlapochampally, and Nizampet had bagged awards. In addition, 18 ULBs from Telangana had received awards under the zonal-level category.