‘Thematic Exhibition’ at Mini Shilparamam a celebration of heritage

Vibrant handicrafts, traditional textiles, and long-forgotten art forms... rarely do you see them all in one place. But at Mini Shilparamam, Uppal, the ‘Thematic Exhibition’ has brought together over 50 stalls showcasing exquisite works in décor, clothing, and more. CE took a stroll through this cultural haven and spoke to some of the artisans keeping these precious traditions alive.
As we walked along the charming cobblestone paths of the venue, we stopped by a stall where G Niramala was meticulously working on cross-stitch embroidery. Her nimble fingers moved across the fabric with practised ease. “I started doing this work when I was just 10 years old. It’s been about 40 years now,” she shared, adding, “We learned this art from a Father who came from Italy to Warangal. It’s called cross-stitch, and we initially practised it on matinee cloth, a slightly thicker cloth, because it’s easier to work with. Later, we began applying it to other fabrics too.”
Niramala now customises portraits on garments and sells hand-stitched sofa covers, handkerchiefs, baby tunics, and more. “I’ve even been recognised by the government for my work. It brings me joy to earn a living while preserving this beautiful art form,” she added.
Next, we found ourselves drawn to the vibrant hues of Cheriyal art, where painted dolls and framed artworks stood out as perfect décor pieces. N Saritha, an artisan from Cheriyal, walked us through the fascinating process. “These are called Cheriyal masks, made from tamarind seed paste. We dry them in the sun, then paint them using watercolours over a canvas base for better finish,” noted Saritha.
Saritha’s work doesn’t stop at masks; her paintings on frames depict episodes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and stories of rural life and agriculture. “We also work on cutlery and carpets. I’ve been perfecting this craft for two years now,” she said.
Equally fascinating were the Savara tribal artworks from Andhra Pradesh. Once limited to walls and paper, these tribal stories are now being told on canvases, textiles, and home décor items. Artist Chandra Shekar from Srikakulam explained, “I’m a tribal painter. I started this three months ago after training. Now, I paint on sarees, dresses, t-shirts, and kitchenware using acrylics. One painting takes about a day, depending on its size. Through these visuals, we narrate stories of our tribes. It feels great to bring this to a wider audience.”
Fashion lovers have much to explore as well. One stall featured block-printed sarees crafted through sustainable and organic methods. Artist Reddy, showcasing GI-tagged kalamkari pieces, explained the process: “We prepare our own organic colours. For black, we melt metal and extract juice from it. We also use dried vegetables, fruits, and flowers to make other hues. After painting, the saree is washed in canal water so the colours set and don’t fade. These garments are not only beautiful but also very comfortable to wear.”
Another highlight was the live demonstration of bobbin lace work, where the intricate skill and dedication of artisans were on full display. Visitors could watch the detailed process and appreciate the effort behind each piece.
And for those looking to get their hands dirty, a pottery workshop offered a hands-on experience. Potter D Prabhakar patiently guided visitors through the process. “The colour of the pots comes from the firing process,” he explained, adding, “The zinc content in the mud gives them their natural colour.” Unique coin-metal jewellery also stood out for its contemporary appeal with a traditional twist. Classy, artistic, and entirely handmade, these accessories were a favourite among shoppers.
The ‘Thematic Exhibition’ at Mini Shilparamam, Uppal is a vibrant celebration of India’s diverse artistic heritage. If you’re looking for a soulful break from the daily grind, head over before July 21 to witness these timeless traditions firsthand.