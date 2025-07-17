‘Thematic Exhibition’ at Mini Shilparamam a celebration of heritage

Vibrant handicrafts, traditional textiles, and long-forgotten art forms... rarely do you see them all in one place. But at Mini Shilparamam, Uppal, the ‘Thematic Exhibition’ has brought together over 50 stalls showcasing exquisite works in décor, clothing, and more. CE took a stroll through this cultural haven and spoke to some of the artisans keeping these precious traditions alive.

As we walked along the charming cobblestone paths of the venue, we stopped by a stall where G Niramala was meticulously working on cross-stitch embroidery. Her nimble fingers moved across the fabric with practised ease. “I started doing this work when I was just 10 years old. It’s been about 40 years now,” she shared, adding, “We learned this art from a Father who came from Italy to Warangal. It’s called cross-stitch, and we initially practised it on matinee cloth, a slightly thicker cloth, because it’s easier to work with. Later, we began applying it to other fabrics too.”

Niramala now customises portraits on garments and sells hand-stitched sofa covers, handkerchiefs, baby tunics, and more. “I’ve even been recognised by the government for my work. It brings me joy to earn a living while preserving this beautiful art form,” she added.