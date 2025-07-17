World Emoji Day: Wear what you feel

Once just a quick tap on a screen, emojis are now quiet statements worn on sleeves, nails, and tote bags. This World Emoji Day (July 17), Hyderabad’s college students and flea markets are making a case for smileys, hearts, and bows as wearable little moods.
For Gen Z, emojis are more than just digital language, they’re shorthand for emotions, a way to say something without actually saying it. And nowhere is that more visible than in the mini trends surfacing at local salons, pop-up stalls, and student WhatsApp groups.
Take Ruchita Sharma, a design student at Lakhotia College of Design whose Instagram doubles as a pastel moodboard of her nail art. She changes her nails every few weeks, but the tiny smileys are a constant favourite. “I like minimalist nail art, so a clear base with tiny smileys or bows is perfect,” she says, adding, “If I’m feeling low, I’ll get a ‘have a nice day’ vibe on my nails. It’s a small pick-me-up.”
Her classmate Sakshi Sharma prefers her emojis in resin charms and bag clips. “I stick them on my plain tote or phone case,” she says, adding, “It’s subtle but fun, people always point them out when we’re hanging out.”
Manshi Singh, a psychology student at St Joseph’s Degree & PG College, hunts for quirky finds at flea markets and Insta pop-ups. Her collection? Pastel smiley studs and mismatched emoji earrings; a yellow face on one ear, a rainbow or heart on the other. “They’re super cheap and you can mix and match,” she says, adding, “Every time I post a mirror selfie, someone asks where I got them.”
A stroll through the weekend flea market near Secunderabad brings the trend to life, stalls decked with resin smiley pins, tote bags scribbled with doodled faces, emoji charms dangling off hair clips. It’s a Gen Z playground for fun, affordable fashion.
Local seller Vishal Jain, who runs a popular pop-up there, says his emoji-themed accessories sell out fast. “Pastel smileys and rainbow hearts go first. People buy them for selfies, reels, or to gift friends. It’s all about cute little pieces that look good online,” he says.
But it’s not just about aesthetics. “A smiley pin is just cute,” Vishal adds, “But it’s also your mood. You can wear it to class, to a café, no fuss.”
So what explains this soft spot for tiny faces and hearts? Psychiatrist Dr Meenakshi Tiwari at Midcare Clinic, who works closely with college students, believes it’s tied to the way Gen Z communicates. “This generation expresses emotion through images faster than words. Wearing emojis just brings that shorthand into the real world,” she explains.
Scroll through any student’s feed this month and you’ll spot it: a smiley on a thumb nail, a rainbow charm on a canvas bag, pastel studs shaped like tiny emoji faces in a mirror selfie.
So if someone at your bus stop has a smiley on their tote or heart-shaped studs peeking through their hair, don’t overthink it, they’re just wearing their feels, one tiny mood at a time.