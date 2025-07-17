World Emoji Day: Wear what you feel

Once just a quick tap on a screen, emojis are now quiet statements worn on sleeves, nails, and tote bags. This World Emoji Day (July 17), Hyderabad’s college students and flea markets are making a case for smileys, hearts, and bows as wearable little moods.

For Gen Z, emojis are more than just digital language, they’re shorthand for emotions, a way to say something without actually saying it. And nowhere is that more visible than in the mini trends surfacing at local salons, pop-up stalls, and student WhatsApp groups.

Take Ruchita Sharma, a design student at Lakhotia College of Design whose Instagram doubles as a pastel moodboard of her nail art. She changes her nails every few weeks, but the tiny smileys are a constant favourite. “I like minimalist nail art, so a clear base with tiny smileys or bows is perfect,” she says, adding, “If I’m feeling low, I’ll get a ‘have a nice day’ vibe on my nails. It’s a small pick-me-up.”

Her classmate Sakshi Sharma prefers her emojis in resin charms and bag clips. “I stick them on my plain tote or phone case,” she says, adding, “It’s subtle but fun, people always point them out when we’re hanging out.”