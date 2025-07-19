Always duck the police!

Any police van in Hyderabad reads ‘We are here for you’. I find it hard to trust because my grandfather was a head police constable. He served under both British and Indian rule, and after analysing his life I’ve lost faith in Interpol too. The little time I saw him in uniform, he only cared about his papaya tree, his doves, and his cattle. He was more an Ace Ventura–type cop, minus the empathy or the jokes.

Here are more stories as anecdotal proof…

First bribe ever

It was my first bike in college, a brand new ride with a temporary number plate. A traffic cop stopped me and asked for my papers. I showed them, told my story, even offered the sweets I’d bought to celebrate but he wouldn’t let me go without a bribe. With no cash on me, I opened my wallet to prove it. Inside was a half-torn ₹20 note, a ‘pyar ki nishani’ from a girl. I’d promised to exchange it later but kept it as a souvenir — classic 2009 move. The cop pocketed that note and then demanded I find the other half. I told him I’d lost it. He made me search every pocket in my wallet and bag before finally taking that half-note and with it, my only interaction with that girl.