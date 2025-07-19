Boats out as heavy downpour brings Hyderabad to its knees

HYDERABAD: A torrential downpour on Friday evening left Hyderabad and Secunderabad struggling under severe waterlogging, paralysed traffic, and widespread disruption across several parts of the city. The rains, which began in the late afternoon and intensified into the night, inundated roads and colonies, submerged low-lying neighbourhoods, and brought evening commutes to a standstill.

Large stretches of arterial roads were rendered impassable, as vehicles crawled through waist-deep water in some areas or remained stuck for hours. Commuters were stranded across key junctions including Gachibowli, Madhapur, Lakdi-ka-pul, Punjagutta, Raidurg, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Tarnaka, LB Nagar and Uppal. The impact was especially acute during peak office hours, with long tailbacks reported on thoroughfares connecting the IT corridor to residential zones.

Rainwater gushed into cellars of several commercial and residential buildings. In localities such as Masab Tank, Ayyappa Society, Gajularamaram, Hafizpet and Hitech City, HYDRAA’s control room was inundated with distress calls. Emergency response teams were deployed to manage the situation, with Disaster Response Force (DRF) and monsoon emergency teams pressed into service.

In one of the worst-affected pockets, the Patny Nala overflowed, submerging neighbouring colonies. At Prenderghast Road and Sindhi Colony, rescue teams deployed boats to shift residents who were trapped inside their homes. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath carried out inspections by boat and supervised relief efforts.