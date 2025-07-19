HYDRAA reclaimed assets worth Rs 30,000 crore: AVRanganath

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday marked its first year of existence with a public event at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, where students joined hands with local residents to form a human chain.

The location for the celebration was apt, as it symbolises HYDRAA’s efforts to reclaim and safeguard public assets.

According to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, the agency has reclaimed approximately 500 acres of public land, including water bodies, nalas, parks and open spaces. He estimated this reclaimed land to be worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

“In the past year, we have faced resistance and legal hurdles, but managed to recover and protect key public spaces,” Ranganath said.

The agency, set up to address encroachments on public land, has focused on both recovery and development. Many of the reclaimed lakes are being restored to support rainwater harvesting and improve local ecosystems. “We are working to divert rainwater from roads and the Musi River back into city lakes to strengthen Hyderabad’s water resilience,” Ranganath said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been closely following the progress at Bathukamma Kunta and is expected to visit the site on September 21 for Bathukamma. Ranganath pointed out that the chief minister has tasked HYDRAA with not only to remove encroachments but also to ensure the long-term upkeep and usability of public infrastructure.

On concerns raised by some residents regarding demolitions, Ranganath clarified that houses built before HYDRAA’s establishment have been exempted. He also reiterated that the agency operates within the legal framework laid out by the state government and the Supreme Court.