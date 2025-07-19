'Khaas E Awadh' at Novotel Hyderabad Airport a true Lucknowi delight

There’s a distinct magic in the flavours of Lucknow — each dish is not just cooked but lovingly garnished and served with a heart that truly appreciates culinary tradition. Bringing this magic to Hyderabad is Khaas E Awadh, a regal food festival at Novotel Airport, offering guests a true taste of Awadhi cuisine.
Curated by Chef Subham Kumar, who has specially come down from Lucknow, the festival is a delightful celebration of royal recipes and timeless flavours. From the moment we stepped into the space, we were taken on a sensory journey, starting with a tour of the live counters, an enticing array of slow-cooked kebabs, and irresistible chaat that you simply cannot miss.
Our meal began with Murgh Badami Shorba, a rich, creamy soup infused with the goodness of almonds: flavourful and comforting in every spoonful. Next came the starters, and we couldn’t resist indulging in the all-time favourite Chole Bhature. The soft, fluffy bhature paired with perfectly spiced chole made it a must-try. The Palak Patta Chaat and Pani Puri, available at the live counter, added a delightful crunch and tang to the experience.
The kebabs were a highlight for spice lovers and meat enthusiasts alike. We sampled Murgh Wajid Ali, Dudhiya Kebab, Mutton Galawati Kebab, and Jimikand Ki Galawat — each bursting with flavour, tender in texture, and cooked to perfection.
The main course was nothing short of royal. It featured dishes like Shahi Paneer, the ever-indulgent Nalli Nihari, Murgh Hari Mirch Ka Korma, and both Dum Gosht and Dum Tarkari Biryani. Accompanied by assorted naan and roti, as well as Moong Mughlai Dal, the spread truly brought the spirit of Awadhi dining to life.
To end the meal on a sweet note, the desserts were subtle yet satisfying, a gentle close to a rich, flavourful journey.
If you haven’t had the chance to visit Lucknow, this festival is your golden ticket to its culinary treasures. Khaas E Awadh is on until July 28, available for Sunday brunch at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. Don’t miss it!