'Khaas E Awadh' at Novotel Hyderabad Airport a true Lucknowi delight

Our meal began with Murgh Badami Shorba, a rich, creamy soup infused with the goodness of almonds: flavourful and comforting in every spoonful. Next came the starters, and we couldn’t resist indulging in the all-time favourite Chole Bhature. The soft, fluffy bhature paired with perfectly spiced chole made it a must-try. The Palak Patta Chaat and Pani Puri, available at the live counter, added a delightful crunch and tang to the experience.

The kebabs were a highlight for spice lovers and meat enthusiasts alike. We sampled Murgh Wajid Ali, Dudhiya Kebab, Mutton Galawati Kebab, and Jimikand Ki Galawat — each bursting with flavour, tender in texture, and cooked to perfection.

The main course was nothing short of royal. It featured dishes like Shahi Paneer, the ever-indulgent Nalli Nihari, Murgh Hari Mirch Ka Korma, and both Dum Gosht and Dum Tarkari Biryani. Accompanied by assorted naan and roti, as well as Moong Mughlai Dal, the spread truly brought the spirit of Awadhi dining to life.