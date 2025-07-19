'Kodava Food Festival' at ITC Kohenur: A warm hug from Kodagu

We started off with the Balekai Barthad, plantains marinated in kachampuli, shallow-fried and coated with rice flour. This dish was simply superb, with the right amount of sourness, crisp and texture. Its non-vegetarian counterpart, Meen Barthad, where the fish was marinated in kachampuli, chillies, and salt, was just as irresistible, with everyone going back for more. The Bollary Barthad, shallow-fried cucumber with spices and green chillies, was moderately spicy yet soothing. The Nallamalu Erchi and Koli Barthad — lamb and chicken fry respectively — stood out. The lamb, with subtle hints of cinnamon and cardamom, took you on a flavour ride. “Traditional Kodava cooking uses minimal oil for meat, relying on the lard instead. We also don’t favour overly spicy food, and because of our proximity to Kerala, we love using coconut; almost every dish has it,” Chef Smitha explained with a chuckle.

All the dishes were plated so professionally, but Chef Smitha revealed that this is the effect of modernity; traditional Kodava cuisine draws from its warrior culture, which prioritises bulk cooking for sustenance and togetherness. But then there are commonalities too — a staple loved across the southern states, the dosa appeared in its Kodava avatar: Neer Dosa. We had two versions: one filled with veg poriyal, the other with prawns marinated in kachampuli. Though quite full, we were treated to more of that famed Kodava hospitality.