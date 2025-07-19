Rag Mayur, the accidental actor

Rag Mayur, the actor who has steadily found his way into the hearts of Telugu audiences, is no longer a hidden gem. From his breakout role in Cinema Bandi to his recent success in Sivarapalli, Mayur has proven himself to be a versatile performer with a unique presence. With notable films like Keedaa Cola, Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra, and upcoming titles like Mithra Mandali, he’s carving out a niche that blends indie credibility with mainstream appeal. In an exclusive conversation with CE, the actor opens up about his journey, the power of passion, and what keeps him grounded amid rising fame.
Excerpts
Tell us how it all began.
I started with theatre while juggling multiple roles — writing, directing, and even working as a film critic for six to seven years. I had all this energy and love for cinema but didn’t know how to channel it. I was also working an IT job at the time. In 2016, I made a short film titled Rama Kanavemira, which unexpectedly went viral with over two million views. That gave me the clarity that acting was where I truly belonged. I stopped writing, focused on acting, joined theatre workshops, and began auditioning for films like Mahanati and Dear Comrade — wherever I saw potential in the directors. Then came Cinema Bandi. I first acted in the demo version, but usually, demo actors don’t make it to the final film. Thankfully, Raj & DK insisted we continue and that became my first major break. The response was overwhelming. We got messages from Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka... we had to use Google Translate to read the reviews! It finally felt like I had arrived.
You’ve often mentioned Tharun Bhascker as a dream collaborator in your earlier interviews. What was that experience like?
None of my interviews are complete without mentioning Tharun Bhascker, and rightly so. Cinema Bandi brought a niche following, but Keedaa Cola made me recognisable even among auto drivers and cabbies. After Cinema Bandi, Tharun messaged me on Instagram and that alone felt surreal. I had auditioned for Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and was rejected, but five years later, I got Keedaa Cola. He’s incredibly humble, encouraging, and believes in creative freedom. After two ad films, he called me in for Keedaa Cola, and that became one of my most cherished projects.
Any unforgettable moments from the set of Keedaa Cola?
So many. I didn’t sign anything for six months after it because I wanted to give it everything. I practised even the smallest actions, like being tied up in a kidnapping scene over and over. Tharun’s sets spoil you with their efficiency and vibe. Everyone does their job without stress. Once you work with someone like him, you feel something is missing elsewhere.
You recently led Sivarapalli, a Telugu remake of Panchayat. Was that a pressure-filled experience?
Absolutely. I was thrilled to be the solo lead of an Amazon Original, a meaningful show with mass appeal. But remaking a beloved series like Panchayat comes with heavy scrutiny. I watched the original multiple times, not to copy, but to understand how not to act like the original character. I wanted to approach it differently. The backlash started as soon as the announcement was made; ‘Why him?’ ‘Why not someone else?’ but I had prepared for it. And a week after release, everything changed. Families watched it together and showered love. Even now, people ask me about Season 2 and honestly, I’m just as curious as they are!
Tell us about your upcoming film Mithra Mandali. What can we expect?
It’s a complete contrast to Sivarapalli. I play Shyam, a quirky, loud character with tattoos and loose t-shirts, nothing like my real self. I’m actually an introvert who rarely uses cuss words! This role was fun because I could experiment and break away from my usual image. The film features a strong comic ensemble of Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Parasad, and Niharika NM; all of us have unique followings, and putting us together makes for something really special. There’s also satire on caste and society. It’s mad, yes, but also meaningful.
You’re part of The Family Man! That’s huge. How did that happen?
Yes! I shot for it in August 2024 and had to keep it quiet for so long. I play a ticket collector and got to do a scene with Manoj Bajpayee, my acting idol. That moment felt unreal. He even appreciated my performance afterward, and I was just... zoned out. I’ve followed him since Satya, and to get an autograph from him on set? That was a fanboy dream come true.
What do you do when you’re not shooting?
I try to stay fit, though it’s more like being forced to work out! Otherwise, I’m constantly reading scripts. Every three days, I get a new one, so I’m always reading something. Ironically, after Cinema Bandi, I’ve barely had time to watch films, maybe three in total. I avoid over-analysing, because it takes away the joy of just enjoying a movie.
What kind of content do you enjoy watching?
I prefer drama over action. Comedy came to me accidentally, but drama has always been my passion. I’m serious, maybe even a bit boring in real life! I love films by EVV Satyanarayana and RGV, especially the ones that mix genres cleverly.
Are you a reels/memes person?
Not at all! Unless someone tags me, I barely check them. But I do google myself a lot — I’m very self-obsessed that way! I like to know what’s being said about me online.
What are your hobbies outside of films?
Once upon a time, acting was the hobby. Now that it’s my profession, I’m still so immersed in cinema that there’s no mental space for anything else. I live and breathe films.
If not acting, what would you be doing?
I’d probably still be in IT, drawing a salary, having insurance and PF, and living a secure life. This industry is unpredictable. Success here depends on so many things beyond your control. That’s why I stayed in IT for years, doing films on the side. Only after Keedaa Cola did I feel secure enough to quit and focus fully on acting.
Any biopic dream role?
I haven’t thought much about it, but if I ever did one, it would be on a film personality. Maybe Brahmanandam garu. Since childhood, just looking at him made me laugh. I admire his comic timing and subtle expressions. Working with him in Keedaa Cola and later in Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra, where I played his grandson, was magical. We’ve even got another collaboration coming up, so that’s more screen time with someone I deeply admire.
Have there been moments where you felt like giving up?
Many. Every three months, at least once. The uncertainty not knowing when your next shoot is, when payments will come in, can be hard. In the corporate world, success depended on you. In cinema, so many factors are beyond your control.
So what keeps you going?
The audience. The appreciation. The claps. When people message me or come up to me and say they loved something I did, that validation keeps me going.
Is there a compliment that’s stayed with you?
Yes, when mothers loved Sivarapalli. I got voice notes and calls from parents saying they watched it with their children in the US. That meant a lot. I didn’t expect mothers to be the ones deeply moved but they were.
What’s next for you?
There’s Paradha, my third collaboration with director Praveen. I’m paired with Anupama Parameswaran in a lovely, layered romance. He’s very inspired by Mani Ratnam, and it shows. So far, I’ve had six releases this year — and Paradha and Mithra Mandali might be my final releases of 2025. But there’s more coming, and I’m excited for all of it.