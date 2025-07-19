Slice of comfort

In a world dominated by fast food giants and ever-changing culinary trends, Figaro Pizza has carved a distinct niche by blending classic Italian roots with contemporary flavours and global appeal.



Founded in the 1980s in the United States, Figaro Pizza began as a humble neighbourhood pizzeria built on a simple philosophy: great taste, quality ingredients, and a welcoming atmosphere. Decades later, it has grown into an international brand, winning over pizza lovers across the globe.



Since 2023, Figaro Pizza has been delighting Hyderabadis with its hearty offerings from its outlet opposite the Google office in Kondapur. With the launch of their new menu, we kicked off our Figaro experience with the Stuffed Garlic Breadsticks, which came with a satisfying cheese pull and hit the right notes of indulgence.