'Sri Lankan Food Festival' at Club Botanika: Spice island on your plate

For Priya, food is more than sustenance; it’s about care, memory, and connection. She says, “Food isn’t like a phone or a shirt you can discard. It should nourish your body and your soul. There’s growing awareness that what we eat impacts not just physical health but also mental health. I’m not trying to be preachy, but I do believe there are better ways of cooking and eating.”

In addition to her work as a chef and food consultant, Priya is also an acclaimed author. Her books include Foodprints — a tribute to her late mother and her recipes; Startup Your Restaurant — co-authored with a friend; Secret Sauce — which shares stories from 40 iconic Indian restaurants; and Bazaar Bites, her latest release that celebrates Indian street food.

“I especially loved exploring Hyderabad’s Old City while working on Bazaar Bites,” she adds with a smile.

After our heart-to-heart with the chef, it was time to savour the flavours of Sri Lanka. The culinary journey began with appetizers: Fish Cutlet, Devilled Chicken, Bittergourd Sambol, and a tangy Pineapple Salad. The was perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-the-mouth inside. The Devilled Chicken was succulent, but it was the Pineapple Salad, bursting with sweet, spicy, and tangy notes, that truly stood out.