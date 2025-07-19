'Sri Lankan Food Festival' at Club Botanika: Spice island on your plate

Heady aromas, vibrant spices, and comforting warmth took centre stage at the recently held Sri Lankan Food Festival curated by Chef Priya Bala at Club Botanika, Gachibowli. The event was part of Cuisinescape – Discover the World, Plate by Plate, a culinary series that brings unique flavours to Hyderabad.
Speaking of her deep-rooted connection with Sri Lankan cuisine, Chef Priya shares, “My roots lie in Sri Lanka, and I truly believe the best kind of food is what you can connect with, what holds meaning for you. While I can cook other cuisines, Sri Lankan food is a sense of home for me, and I want to share that feeling. It’s lesser known compared to something like Thai, but it’s rich in flavour, simple in technique, yet deeply aromatic and soulful.”
She explains how ingredients like pandan leaf, lemongrass, cinnamon, cardamom, and pepper, all native to the spice island, form the backbone of the cuisine. “As I transitioned from a home cook to a professional chef, I’ve tried to maintain a home-style sensibility. Restaurants often follow norms that can feel alien when you’re used to a home kitchen. So, I try to strike a balance, use good ingredients, treat them with respect, and avoid heavy masalas. Sri Lankan cuisine isn’t about overpowering spice; it’s about subtlety. The idea is to keep the food light and nourishing — not necessarily healthy food, but food that leaves you feeling good and doesn’t weigh you down,” she adds.
Tracing her journey from curious cook to professional chef, Priya recalls, “I was always interested in food, even as a child. I used to cook at home. By a twist of fate, I became a food writer and restaurant critic. Eventually, I was encouraged by Chef Madhu Krishnan of ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, to do my first pop-up. She had just returned from Sri Lanka and wasn’t impressed with the food there. I told her that true Sri Lankan food is found in homes, not hotels. She asked me to cook a meal, which I did, and the management loved it. That first pop-up led to many more. That’s how my journey began.”
For Priya, food is more than sustenance; it’s about care, memory, and connection. She says, “Food isn’t like a phone or a shirt you can discard. It should nourish your body and your soul. There’s growing awareness that what we eat impacts not just physical health but also mental health. I’m not trying to be preachy, but I do believe there are better ways of cooking and eating.”
In addition to her work as a chef and food consultant, Priya is also an acclaimed author. Her books include Foodprints — a tribute to her late mother and her recipes; Startup Your Restaurant — co-authored with a friend; Secret Sauce — which shares stories from 40 iconic Indian restaurants; and Bazaar Bites, her latest release that celebrates Indian street food.
“I especially loved exploring Hyderabad’s Old City while working on Bazaar Bites,” she adds with a smile.
After our heart-to-heart with the chef, it was time to savour the flavours of Sri Lanka. The culinary journey began with appetizers: Fish Cutlet, Devilled Chicken, Bittergourd Sambol, and a tangy Pineapple Salad. The was perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-the-mouth inside. The Devilled Chicken was succulent, but it was the Pineapple Salad, bursting with sweet, spicy, and tangy notes, that truly stood out.
Next came Coconut Rotti served with Seeni Sambol and Coconut Sambol. The rotti, stuffed with spiced grated coconut, paired beautifully with the sweet and spicy caramelised onion Seeni Sambol. The Coconut Sambol had a pleasing texture and a gentle heat, making for a balanced and satisfying course.
For the main course, Priya presented Yellow Rice, Masur Dal, and a robust Spicy Chicken Curry. The fragrant pandan-scented rice and richly spiced curry brought the essence of the island to our plates — soulful, bold, and deeply satisfying.
The finale featured two classic Sri Lankan desserts: Coconut Pancake and Grilled Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream. The pancake echoed the familiar flavours of Bengali patishapta, offering a sweet and nostalgic bite. The grilled banana, served warm alongside cool vanilla ice cream, was an indulgent end to the meal.
We left with full bellies and fuller hearts, carrying with us a newfound appreciation for the warmth, depth, and soul of Sri Lankan cuisine, one that lingers far beyond the last bite.