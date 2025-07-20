At GITAM convocation, Pad Man urges graduates: Don’t chase opportunities, create solutions

HYDERABAD: The 16th graduation ceremony of GITAM (Deemed to be University) was held at its Hyderabad campus on Saturday, where a total of 2,002 students across various disciplines received their degrees. This included 1,638 undergraduates, 264 postgraduates and 100 doctoral scholars. Thirty-two students were awarded gold medals for academic excellence.

As part of the convocation, honorary doctorates were conferred on three eminent personalities. Dr B Venkatraman, former Director of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), received the Honorary Doctor of Science for his pioneering work in nuclear engineering and non-destructive evaluation, which has strengthened India’s defence and aerospace capabilities.

Arunachalam Muruganantham, the social entrepreneur known for inventing the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine, was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Letters for his transformative impact on menstrual health and rural livelihoods. R Venkateswara Rao, a leader in the infrastructure sector, was also conferred the Honorary Doctor of Letters for his contributions to education and social development.

Delivering the convocation address as the chief guest, Dr Kiran Karnik, former president of NASSCOM, stressed the importance of lifelong learning in the age of AI and urged students to remain adaptable, embrace emerging technologies and develop a growth mindset. He said emotional intelligence, including self-awareness, empathy, motivation and relationship management, will be essential for effective leadership in a technology-driven world.

GITAM president and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat encouraged graduates to stay future-ready by understanding trends and committing to personal and professional growth. Vice-Chancellor Prof Errol D’Souza highlighted the university’s focus on translational research and interdisciplinary learning to help students address complex global challenges.

Addressing the students, Arunachalam Muruganantham advised them not to chase opportunities but to identify problems and create solutions. He said graduation should not be seen merely as a route to economic freedom but as a means to transform and create wealth.

Several graduating students expressed their happiness, saying their years of hard work had finally been recognised by a reputed institution.