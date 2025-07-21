Boys hostel, mess yet to reopen at Hyderabad's Nizam College

HYDERABAD: Undergraduate students of Nizam College are once again protesting the delay in reopening the boys’ hostel and mess, even 20 days after the new academic year began. The delay has left hostel boarders struggling for accommodation and daily meals.

Students said that despite repeated appeals, the college has failed to open the hostel and mess facilities. As a result, many are forced to stay in private hostels, spending heavily out of pocket. While the girls’ hostel was opened following a recent protest, the boys’ hostel and mess remain shut.

“Even after paying hostel and mess fees, we’ve been denied access to the facilities,” said a student, alleging that authorities are demanding payment without offering services.

Renovation delays

College officials attributed the delay to ongoing renovation work, citing infrastructure damage and drainage issues in the boys’ hostel.

Ravi, a final-year degree student, said, “We’re tired of sending repeated representations. After our recent protest, only the girls’ hostel was reopened. The boys’ hostel and mess are still shut, and we are forced to eat outside every day.”

Another student, Nithin, added, “Every year, the hostel and mess open with the academic session. This year, they gave us excuses about broken infrastructure and drainage problems, but repairs are moving at a snail’s pace. Some of us are managing to stay in nearby BC residential hostels, but seats are limited. Most have no choice but to live in expensive private hostels.”

Students are demanding immediate action to reopen the boys’ hostel and mess, warning of further protests if their concerns are not addressed.