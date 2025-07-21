HMWSSB to account for every drop with smart valve meter tech

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is set to automate around 1,000 valves on a pilot basis using the Smart Valve Meter Technology. Officials believe it’s a step in the bid to modernise the city’s water supply system and account for every drop supplied.

The city’s water network has nearly 15,000 small and large valves, but only about 35% are regularly operated by linemen. Manual operation, especially on main roads, poses safety risks due to traffic. There have been fatal incidents in the past.

Smart valves, integrated with sensors and communication systems, allow remote monitoring and control of water flow. This eliminates the need for manual operation, reduces dependency on linemen, improves efficiency and cuts operational costs, the officials mentioned.

Pilot in Sanathnagar successful

A pilot project in Sanathnagar Division has proven successful, and the Board plans to expand the initiative. A centralised control room will be set up at the HMWSSB head office to monitor, regulate and operate valves. The system will also be linked to smart meters, water quality monitors and billing data.

HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy has directed officials to study the feasibility of scaling up automation. He also proposed installing smart meters at reservoir outlets and in bulk water supply zones to ensure precise measurement and accountability.

With the new system, linemen can operate valves remotely via a mobile app, without visiting sites physically. The smart valves are solar-powered with battery backup, ensuring uninterrupted function.

Traditionally, managing the 15,000 valves required nearly 2,000 linemen, with water often released at midnight. Officials believe this upgrade will improve water distribution and benefit residents.