IA&AS officer loses gold chain in B-Hills hotel pool

HYDERABAD: A 20-gram gold chain worth about Rs 2 lakh, belonging to a 2012-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS officer), allegedly went missing from a luxury hotel in Banjara Hills. The officer filed a complaint after the hotel failed to trace the chain in 48 hours.

On July 12, he lost the chain while swimming in the hotel pool. He informed the hotel manager the same night. Despite approaching hotel staff, including the manager, reception, spa and pool personnel, there was no breakthrough. “I have spoken to the hotel staff, but there has been no outcome. Checking the CCTV footage may help,” the officer said.

He added that around 10 guests, along with a hotel staffer and a glass cleaner, accessed the pool after he left. He suspects the chain was stolen between 11.30 am and 9.30 pm.

Banjara Hills police have registered a case under Section 303(2) (theft) of the BNS.