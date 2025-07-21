Lal Darwaza drenched in devotion

HYDERABAD: A sea of devotees swept through the historic lanes of Lal Darwaza on Sunday as the Bonalu festival unfolded in full splendour. The Simhavahini Mahankali temple became the epicentre of devotion, with thousands, mostly women in colourful attire, offering Bonam to the goddess. The rhythmic beat of dappu drums pulsed through the Old City as thousands joined to seek blessings and offer prayers.
To manage the surge, temple authorities set up special lanes for devotees, while over 2,500 police personnel, including RPF, special branch and RAF, were deployed. CCTV cameras monitored key locations, and liquor outlets were shut for the day.
Neighbourhoods around Lal Darwaza — Hari Bowli, Sultan Shahi, Bela and Sabzi Mandi — were decked out in LEDs, adding to the festive air. The final leg of Bonalu in the Ashada Masam will conclude with the ‘Rangam’ and ‘Ghatam’ rituals, including oracles and processions through Charminar to the Musi river.
Bonalu is key to state’s cultural identity: Bhatti
Speaking at the Bonalu celebrations, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called the festival central to Telangana’s cultural identity. “Rooted in faith and tradition, Bonalu begins at Golconda, moves to Secunderabad and culminates at the Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza,” he said.
He noted that the government had released `1,290 crore from the Common Good Fund for temple development across the state, with `20 crore earmarked specifically for Bonalu arrangements in Greater Hyderabad. “Officials have worked hard to ensure the festivities are smooth and hassle-free,” he added.
On behalf of the state government, the deputy CM offered silk garments to the goddess and prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of citizens. He also reiterated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s commitment to developing religious sites and promised further improvements around the Mahankali temple.
Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar also offered poojas.