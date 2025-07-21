Lal Darwaza drenched in devotion

HYDERABAD: A sea of devotees swept through the historic lanes of Lal Darwaza on Sunday as the Bonalu festival unfolded in full splendour. The Simhavahini Mahankali temple became the epicentre of devotion, with thousands, mostly women in colourful attire, offering Bonam to the goddess. The rhythmic beat of dappu drums pulsed through the Old City as thousands joined to seek blessings and offer prayers.

To manage the surge, temple authorities set up special lanes for devotees, while over 2,500 police personnel, including RPF, special branch and RAF, were deployed. CCTV cameras monitored key locations, and liquor outlets were shut for the day.

Neighbourhoods around Lal Darwaza — Hari Bowli, Sultan Shahi, Bela and Sabzi Mandi — were decked out in LEDs, adding to the festive air. The final leg of Bonalu in the Ashada Masam will conclude with the ‘Rangam’ and ‘Ghatam’ rituals, including oracles and processions through Charminar to the Musi river.