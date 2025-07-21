PCB data reveals Telangana recycles fraction of e-waste capacity

HYDERABAD: Telangana has approved 21 e-waste recyclers and two refurbishers with a combined capacity of over 3.6 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA). Yet in 2023–24, only 64,635.56 tonnes were formally collected via the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal, data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) revealed.

Of this, 24,497.67 metric tonnes of recoverable metals like iron, copper, aluminium and gold were extracted, while another 24,433.03 MT was classified as miscellaneous waste. The wide gap between processing capacity and actual inflow reflects systemic issues: underreporting, poor enforcement and the dominance of informal recycling networks.

“Our data doesn’t match what’s happening on the ground,” said Asha Reddy, an environmental science researcher. “We need stringent audits, not just registrations.”

National figures echo the pattern. In 2021–22, India’s 567 authorised dismantlers across 22 states had a combined capacity of over 17 lakh TPA, but processed just 5.27 lakh tonnes. Telangana led the formal collection effort, processing 42,297.68 tonnes, well ahead of Maharashtra (18,559 tonnes) and Delhi (2,130.79 tonnes). The state also ranks third in plastic e-waste generation, contributing 12.68% to the national total, behind Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.