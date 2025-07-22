HAML to start utility mapping for Metro Phase-II

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) created for the project, will begin underground utility mapping for Corridor-VI of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II, extending the Green Line from MGBS to Chandrayangutta in the Old City.

The utility survey will involve road-cutting and non-destructive probing at proposed station sites to identify underground infrastructure.

The 7.5 km corridor passes through Mir Alam Mandi road and includes station points at Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Aliabad, Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta. Although the route maintains a 500-metre distance from Salarjung Museum and Charminar, these names are retained for their historical relevance.

Currently, the road width stands at 60 feet from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, and 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta. This is being uniformly widened to 100 feet, with an expansion to 120 feet at station locations.

HAML plans to appoint an agency to carry out the utility probing between Darulshifa and Chandrayangutta. Once finalised, the contractor will be given 30 days to complete the task. The survey will map underground utilities to a depth of 5 to 6 metres using ground-penetrating radar technology. The data will help avoid disruption to essential services such as water pipelines, drainage systems, electricity and telecommunication cables during construction.

The aim, according to HAM L officials, is to enable smooth execution of the metro work with minimal interference to existing infrastructure.

Approximately 1,100 properties are being impacted by the road widening and metro alignment works. The corridor also passes near 103 religious, heritage, and other sensitive structures. Officials said all such structures are being safeguarded through design adjustments, including changes to Metro pillar locations.