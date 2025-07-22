Hyderabad drowns in e-waste as regulation lags behind

HYDERABAD: The amount of electronic waste generated in the city has increased significantly over the past five years. Data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) reveals that the city produced 33,425 metric tonnes of e-waste in 2017-18, rising to 50,835 metric tonnes by 2021-22. This growth has prompted concern among public health and environmental experts.

E-waste includes discarded devices such as phones, laptops, televisions, printers, refrigerators, and cables. These items contain substances like lead, mercury, cadmium, and chromium, which, if improperly disposed of, can contaminate air, water, and soil. Health officials warn that such contamination can cause respiratory illnesses, neurological damage, and chronic diseases.

Dr G Srinivas Rao, director of the Public Health department, told TNIE, “There is an increased risk to children and elderly people. There is a need for better enforcement of e-waste regulations,” and urged residents to dispose of old electronics at authorised collection centres.

Currently, Telangana has 21 certified e-waste recyclers and two refurbishers with a combined capacity of 3.6 tonnes per annum (TPAtpa). Despite this capacity, only a small portion of the city’s e-waste is processed by authorised facilities.