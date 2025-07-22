Niharika NM: Rowdy baby in Mithra Mandali

Tell us about your journey, from creating content to now acting in a film.

Honestly, I think I’m still on that journey. I’m trying to juggle both worlds, and while it’s hectic, it’s also been incredibly rewarding. Acting feels like a natural progression, not too abrupt or forced. I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead.

Did you always dream of being in films?

Oh my God, not at all! I’ve always been academically inclined. Content creation started out as a fun hobby. Even though I went to film school, I also pursued an MBA in finance and entertainment because I loved the business side of things. Films were never on my radar, but it all just happened organically and I let it.