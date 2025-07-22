Niharika NM: Rowdy baby in Mithra Mandali

She started off as a digital entertainer who turned everyday moments into laugh-out-loud reels. Today, Niharika NM, one of the most talked-about creators on the internet, is making waves on the silver screen with her debut in Mithra Mandali. With her signature blend of humour and heart, she chats with CE about her evolving journey, stepping into cinema, and what the future holds.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey, from creating content to now acting in a film.
Honestly, I think I’m still on that journey. I’m trying to juggle both worlds, and while it’s hectic, it’s also been incredibly rewarding. Acting feels like a natural progression, not too abrupt or forced. I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead.
Did you always dream of being in films?
Oh my God, not at all! I’ve always been academically inclined. Content creation started out as a fun hobby. Even though I went to film school, I also pursued an MBA in finance and entertainment because I loved the business side of things. Films were never on my radar, but it all just happened organically and I let it.
You’re known for your comic timing online. Will we see that side of you in Mithra Mandali?
Oh, absolutely! In Mithra Mandali, you’ll see me as the funny, rowdy and angry girl; basically, I am a full package of chaos and charm. But going forward, I definitely want to explore different kinds of roles. Social media has only seen one side of me, so I’m excited to show the rest: emotions and characters I’ve never put out there before.
Tell us about your character in Mithra Mandali.
I call her my rowdy baby. She’s sweet and loving, but fiery when needed. She’ll snap for the right reasons and fight for the people she loves. She’s a little ditsy in the most endearing way. She’s got layers, and I had a blast playing her.
How was it working with your co-actors?
They’re honestly some of my favourite humans ever! They’re hilarious both on and off screen. Our chemistry was completely organic; we’re all equally rowdy even behind the scenes. Their comic timing is impeccable, each with a unique sense of humour. I learned so much just being around them.
What challenges did you face while making this transition?
Definitely quite a few! When you’ve grown up on the internet, people put you in a box. So, when you step out of that and do something different, some fans feel like you’re abandoning them. That’s been tough. Also, going from being my own boss, where I did everything from lighting to makeup, to being on a film set with hundreds of people was a big shift. But it also gave me a deep appreciation for the work that goes into filmmaking. It’s truly humbling.
Was comedy always your calling?
I didn’t plan any of this! I started making funny videos just for fun because I loved making people laugh. Things took off and I went with the flow. Comedy came from a selfish place; I just like seeing people happy around me, because that makes me happy too. That said, I think I can make you cry too, emotionally, of course! There’s a saying that those who make you laugh the most can also make you cry. Maybe someday I’ll get to do both in a role.
You speak Telugu so fluently, despite being raised in Bengaluru. How?
I was born in Chennai, raised in Bengaluru, but my parents are from Vijayawada. So, Telugu is my mother tongue. I actually speak Telugu at home. People always ask how I speak Kannada or Tamil, but Telugu came naturally to me since childhood.
What makes you laugh?
My parents! They’re unexpectedly hilarious. You’d think they’re the typical orthodox South Indian parents, but they’re so funny. My mom has a super dry sense of humour, and my dad is the goofy one. She always says I ripped off my dad’s personality and turned it into a career. Growing up, he was the funniest person at home with his one-liners and physical comedy.
What’s your fashion mantra?
My style changes hourly! Some days I just want to be comfy. On bad days, I gravitate towards darker, structured looks. Other days, I’m all about soft florals and cottagecore vibes. I dress based on what makes me feel good in that moment, whatever makes me feel pretty that day.
What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received?
This one time at an airport, a lady walked up to me and said, ‘Thanks for existing. My daughter really loves you’. Then she just walked away. She didn’t ask for a picture or anything. It wasn’t about her; it was about what I meant to her daughter. That was really touching.
Any upcoming projects? Can we expect you in Bollywood soon?
That’s the plan! I speak five languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. So, I’d love to do films in all of them. Telugu films feel the most natural because it’s my mother tongue, but I’m definitely looking forward to exploring opportunities across industries.
What’s one message you’d like to give your fans?
Thank you for sticking with me since I was practically a kid. You’ve seen me grow up, and now that I’m here, I can’t wait for us to grow old together.