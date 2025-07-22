SI, two constables chased, thrashed during Bonalu procession in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ramanthapur Sub-Inspector and two constables, including a head constable, were allegedly chased and assaulted by several persons while discharging their bandobust duties during Bonalu.

Around 9.30 pm, the police stopped a car being driven rashly towards the procession. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled. Later, an inebriated person approached the police and demanded the car be returned to him. Following an argument, the police sent both the car and the man to the police station.

Shortly after, a group of eight to nine people arrived and started arguing with the police, questioning why the car and their associate were sent to the station. Amid the commotion, the attackers grabbed the SI’s collar and started beating him. When the constables intervened, they were assaulted as well.

Sustaining multiple injuries, the policemen attempted to flee, but the group chased and continued to attack them. Some of the accused have been identified as Rama Raj, Laxman, Anil, and Sai.

Uppal police have registered a case under Sections 121(1) (grievous hurt to a public servant to deter him from duty), 132 (criminal force used to deter a public servant), and 191(2) (rioting) of the BNS. A probe has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused.