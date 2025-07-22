Wash away worries in style

There’s a certain magic in coming home to a space that instantly calms you, and people are finding that magic increasingly in their bathrooms. Turning your washroom into a spa-inspired haven might seem like a luxury, but with thoughtful choices, even a modest Indian bathroom can feel like a soothing retreat. After all, isn’t it wonderful to have a place where you can pause, breathe, and feel truly relaxed without stepping out of your home? A spa-like feeling, just right at home.
Praveen Kumar, principal designer at Render Minds, points out a reality many of us face: “When it comes to an average Indian washroom, the area ranges from 50 to 120 sqft, which makes it difficult to give a complete spa look.” He explains that most Indian bathrooms are functional with a water closet (WC), basin, and wash area. “But glass partitions and double sinks are now common,” he says. Since bulky spa equipment like tables won’t fit, he notes, “The theme of the spa is relaxation, and since Indian washrooms cannot accommodate spa tables, the key elements become materials, colours, lighting, storage — in cabinets or counters. Greenery is also added to elevate the space.”
Muskaan Agarwal, owner of Design Grove, says a spa bathroom is more than just looks — it’s about the mood. “Luxury bathrooms feature bathing beauties that boast fabulous features such as steam showers, luxury fixtures, freestanding soaking tubs, and more,” she says, adding that even smaller spaces can feel indulgent. “To create a spa-like feel in a small Indian bathroom, focus on maximising space, incorporating calming elements, and adding luxurious touches,” she notes. Colour palettes are crucial. “Soft neutral tones like blue, green, pink, white, violet, grey, or yellow will help us relax,” Muskaan explains. When it comes to materials that hold up well in Indian weather, she recommends, “Consider materials like natural stone, bamboo, and wood.”
Sharing some design tips, Praveen says, “Generally, when it comes to materials, premium options such as teak wood, bricks, or terracotta are used for designing. For the ceiling, concrete finishing is a good option.” He encourages bringing in nature, too. “If space permits, installing greenery such as hanging plants is a good option, and if there is a provision for planter boxes, that can also be considered. Designer washbasins, pebble floors, and bringing in music facilities are also good options.”
Lighting is also key. “When it comes to lighting, natural lighting is the best,” Praveen insists, adding, “Given Indian infrastructure, it is not easy to bring in natural light. Projects like villas or independent houses can be designed to allow for natural light, but when it comes to flats, apartments, or buildings, artificial lighting is often the best option. Open-to-sky panel lights that give sky-facing vibes, warm lighting, ambient lighting, and surface lighting are also in the market. The best would be to use natural lighting; the next option is warm lighting. In the end, the designs, materials, choice of ambience, and colours vary from designer to designer and the area of the washroom.” Warm, ambient lighting or open-to-sky panel lights can mimic daylight and soothe the senses. Muskaan agrees and adds, “To create a relaxing atmosphere, opt for warm-toned, soft, and indirect lighting.”
Fragrance and texture help complete the spa vibe. “Oil diffusers, sandalwood, and lavender can be added for fragrance, which would also give an aesthetic vibe. Plush towels, cotton bathrobes, mats, and small bamboo baskets on the counters can be used for the look and feel. A well-lit round or backlit mirror is also a good option,” Praveen suggests.
Creating a spa-inspired bathroom isn’t about grandeur; it’s about turning even the smallest space into a sanctuary. It reminds us that sometimes, the most luxurious retreat is simply a calm moment to yourself, tucked away in the comfort of your home.