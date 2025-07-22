Wash away worries in style

Fragrance and texture help complete the spa vibe. “Oil diffusers, sandalwood, and lavender can be added for fragrance, which would also give an aesthetic vibe. Plush towels, cotton bathrobes, mats, and small bamboo baskets on the counters can be used for the look and feel. A well-lit round or backlit mirror is also a good option,” Praveen suggests.

Creating a spa-inspired bathroom isn’t about grandeur; it’s about turning even the smallest space into a sanctuary. It reminds us that sometimes, the most luxurious retreat is simply a calm moment to yourself, tucked away in the comfort of your home.