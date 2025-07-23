Deepa Kiran: The aim is connection, not performance

Storytelling is something everyone pictures differently. For some, it’s dance. For others, it’s writing. And then there’s Deepa Kiran, a storyteller who doesn’t just narrate tales but embodies them. Blending voice, rhythm, movement, and tradition, she brings the magic of oral storytelling alive with a distinctly Indian soul. As the founder of Story Arts India, her work spans classrooms, global stages, and cultural spaces, where she uses stories as tools for learning, healing, and connection. CE caught up with Deepa after her recent performance, Stor-Real Connection, at the YK Antiques Home Museum.

Can you walk us through your performance?

In this session, I shared three stories. After each one, there was a moment of silent reflection. Participants then broke into small groups to share their thoughts, offering different perspectives. This naturally evolved into a larger group discussion where fresh insights and questions emerged. We explored how stories can expand our thinking, and whether messages within stories should be overt or subtle. The session closed with a reflection on how storytelling creates a space for ethical conversations, not by preaching morals, but by inviting thought and dialogue.

