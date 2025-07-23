Everyday acts of self-care

When we hear the words ‘self-care’, many of us picture bath bombs, jade rollers, or maybe even a weekend yoga retreat nestled in the hills. But self-care is often quieter than that, not always picturesque, not always Instagrammed. At its heart, it’s deeply personal. And as International Self-Care Day approaches on July 24, experts are nudging us to go beyond the surface and start turning inward.
“Self-care is not a luxury. It’s a necessity,” says Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda, a world-renowned Ayurvedaacharya and author. “When you think of self-care, the first thing that probably comes to mind is rest or skincare. But from an Ayurvedic lens, nourishment sits right at the centre,” he notes.
According to him, what we eat isn’t just feeding our stomachs; it’s shaping our minds, emotions and immunity. “Food is not just fuel... it’s medicine. The nutrients you consume today are quietly building your health tomorrow. Ayurveda teaches that good nutrition supports ojas, your body’s vital energy. And nurturing ojas is the foundation of self-care. Not just today, but every single day,” he explains.
And while we might chase elaborate wellness rituals, Dr Partap believes true self-care begins in the most underrated space of our homes: the kitchen. “Self-care doesn’t need a spa day. It can start in your kitchen. When you choose freshly cooked meals over packaged snacks or chew your food slowly without scrolling, you’re already practising self-care,” he says.
He emphasises the importance of mindfulness in mealtimes. “Ayurveda believes food carries life force. Even a simple meal like khichdi can feel nourishing if it’s prepared and eaten with awareness. Food becomes self-care when it stops being rushed and starts being respected,” Dr Partap advises.
In a world obsessed with superfoods and supplements, he reminds us that Ayurveda is built on simplicity, and it works. “You don’t need exotic superfoods to feel energised. In Ayurveda, simple foods like soaked almonds, warm milk with a pinch of turmeric, and seasonal fruits can uplift your mood and boost vitality. Ghee nourishes the brain and supports digestion,” he says.
Some of the most humble ingredients in Indian kitchens are, in fact, Ayurvedic gems. “Bananas, dates, sesame seeds, and jaggery can help build strength, improve focus, and stabilise emotions. The key is to eat them in balance, tailored to your constitution. When digestion is strong, energy flows. And when digestion is disturbed, even the best food may feel heavy,” he explains.
Dr Partap also warns against falling into the trap of extreme diets and online trends. “People often think healthy eating means eating less. So they skip meals, rely on salads, or follow restrictive diets. But Ayurveda doesn’t support undernourishment,” he says.
“Your body needs warm, cooked, wholesome food, not just raw vegetables or calorie counts. Another mistake is eating without hunger. Just because a diet plan says so, doesn’t mean your body agrees. Health begins with agni, your digestive fire. If you eat when your agni is weak, even healthy food can cause imbalance. Listen to your hunger, eat fresh, and never confuse fad advice with timeless wisdom,” he advises.
And while the conversation often begins with food, it doesn’t end there. For Dr K Kranthi Varma, consultant dermatologist at Renova Hospitals in Sanath Nagar, skincare is another powerful form of self-care, and it deserves attention too.
“International Self-Care Day serves as a reminder to establish and maintain a consistent skincare routine tailored to individual skin types and concerns,” Dr Kranthi says, adding, “This includes cleansing, moisturising, sun protection, and addressing specific issues like acne or pigmentation.”
But for him, skincare isn’t just about clear skin — it’s also about clarity of mind. “Skincare routines can be a relaxing and meditative practice, helping to manage stress levels. Taking care of your skin shows self-love and can lead to a more positive outlook. A healthy, radiant complexion can significantly impact self-esteem,” he explains.
So, maybe self-care isn’t something you tick off a to-do list. Maybe it’s not the products or the poses but the intention behind them. It’s the warm meal you didn’t skip. The early night you gave yourself permission to take. The breath you remembered to pause for. Let July 24 be your reminder not to add more to your plate, but to slow down enough to savour what’s already there.
Essential skincare routine by Dr K Kranthi Varma
Daily cleansing: Begin and end your day with a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type. This helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities, preventing breakouts
Exfoliate regularly
Moisturise: Use a moisturiser daily to keep your skin hydrated
Drink water: Hydrate your skin from within by drinking plenty of water. Aim for at least 8 glasses
Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two hours when outdoors
Wear protective clothing: Consider wearing wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and long-sleeved clothing for additional protection against UV rays.
Healthy skin tips by Dr K Kranthi Varma
Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Adequate rest is crucial for skin repair and rejuvenation
Healthy diet: Eat a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Foods like berries, leafy greens, nuts, and fatty fish can help nourish your skin from the inside out
Supplements: Consider taking supplements such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Omega-3 fatty acids, which support skin health and improve skin