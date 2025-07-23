Everyday acts of self-care

When we hear the words ‘self-care’, many of us picture bath bombs, jade rollers, or maybe even a weekend yoga retreat nestled in the hills. But self-care is often quieter than that, not always picturesque, not always Instagrammed. At its heart, it’s deeply personal. And as International Self-Care Day approaches on July 24, experts are nudging us to go beyond the surface and start turning inward.

“Self-care is not a luxury. It’s a necessity,” says Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda, a world-renowned Ayurvedaacharya and author. “When you think of self-care, the first thing that probably comes to mind is rest or skincare. But from an Ayurvedic lens, nourishment sits right at the centre,” he notes.

According to him, what we eat isn’t just feeding our stomachs; it’s shaping our minds, emotions and immunity. “Food is not just fuel... it’s medicine. The nutrients you consume today are quietly building your health tomorrow. Ayurveda teaches that good nutrition supports ojas, your body’s vital energy. And nurturing ojas is the foundation of self-care. Not just today, but every single day,” he explains.

And while we might chase elaborate wellness rituals, Dr Partap believes true self-care begins in the most underrated space of our homes: the kitchen. “Self-care doesn’t need a spa day. It can start in your kitchen. When you choose freshly cooked meals over packaged snacks or chew your food slowly without scrolling, you’re already practising self-care,” he says.