Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: Young & Aching

When we hear the word ‘arthritis’, most of us think of aching knees and ageing grandparents. But arthritis doesn’t just affect the elderly; it can strike children too, and sometimes, with serious consequences. One such condition is Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), and as July is observed as Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month, experts help us understand this often-overlooked illness.

JIA is a group of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions that affect children under 16. It can lead to painful, swollen, and stiff joints, and if left untreated, may result in long-term complications.

“Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is the most common cause of chronic joint pain, swelling, and stiffness in children. Some children may experience symptoms for a few months, while others may struggle with it for years,” says Dr I Rajendra Vara Prasad, consultant rheumatologist at Yashoda Hospitals.

At its core, JIA is a disorder where the body’s immune system, which normally defends against infections, mistakenly attacks healthy joint tissues. While the exact cause remains unknown, doctors suspect a mix of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers, such as infections. “In children who are genetically susceptible, even a simple infection can trigger the onset,” explains Dr Rajendra, adding, “However, it’s not typically inherited, and it’s rare for more than one child in a family to be affected.”

The presentation of JIA can vary widely. “JIA is the most common type of arthritis in children under 16. It causes persistent joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, and in some cases, more severe complications like eye inflammation or growth issues,” notes Dr Ravi Teja Rudra Raju, consultant orthopaedic and sports surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

The first red flag is often joint pain, especially noticeable when a child wakes up and starts limping or hobbling. Other early symptoms include swelling in large joints like the knees, stiffness after resting, and unusual limb movements. Some forms, such as systemic JIA, may also cause fever, rashes, or swollen lymph nodes.