One dead, eight hospitalised after suspected food poisoning from reheated meat in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 46-year-old man died while eight members of his family were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Vanasthalipuram on Tuesday. Three among the eight are in serious condition. The deceased, Srinivas Yadav, a bus conductor, was a resident of RTC Colony.

The others admitted are his wife Rajitha (38), daughters Lahari (17) and Jasmin (15), mother Gouramma (65), brother-in-law Santosh Kumar (39), his wife Radhika (38) and their daughters Kritagna (7) and Purvika (12). Of them, Rajitha, Jasmin and Gouramma are said to be in critical condition.

According to police, the family had celebrated the Bonalu festival on Sunday at their residence and consumed chicken and mutton prepared that day. Leftover boti and chicken were stored in the refrigerator and reheated for consumption on July 21. Soon after, all of them suffered from diarrhoea.

They initially received treatment at RTC Hospital in Tarnaka, but their condition did not improve. On Tuesday, the nine persons were shifted to a private hospital in Chintalkunta, where doctors declared Srinivas Yadav brought dead.

